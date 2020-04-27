PREP FOOTBALL: Janke hired as next head coach at Wisconsin Dells

The last time Wisconsin Dells reached the playoff was in 2012, which was the first season Mack coached the Chiefs. Mack was the head football coach in Wisconsin Dells from 2012 to 2014, compiling a record of 12-15.

Janke said keeping the program’s participation numbers up will be the first step to building a successful program.

“I know the last few years the numbers have gone up, up and up. The participation numbers are good, now we have to reign them in and really get that focus going all in the same direction,” Janke said. “I think we’ve done a good job of building since I got here, especially numbers wise, so now it’s just kind of getting them to play winning football on Friday night.”

Flood’s resignation was approved by the school board last month. In his resignation letter dated March 3, Flood didn’t say why he was stepping down, but said “the time has come for me to resign.”

Flood did say that he enjoyed his time coaching the program.

“I am very thankful to Mr. Mack for giving me the opportunity to shape the leadership and inspire Chief football. It was my pleasure and honor to be part of the program over the last two seasons. Together we assisted the start of a culture change and that is something we can always be proud of,” Flood wrote.