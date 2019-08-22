Following the departure of Josh Cheek in the offseason, the Westfield football program was in need of a head coach. And when nobody initially stepped up to take the job, the school turned to a familiar face to finally fill the position.
Kirk Kangas, who has spent 33 years as an assistant coach in Westfield, decided he would do whatever he could to make sure football continued to be played on Fridays in his hometown.
“They asked if I would take and I said ‘sure,’” Kangas said. “The program is very important to me. I didn’t want to see it stop or discontinue.”
The Kangas name is a familiar one with Westfield football, as Kirk’s father Al spent 26 seasons as Westfield’s head coach, and was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003. Now Kirk is leading a program that his father won 168 games with before retiring in 1995.
Kirk Kangas faces a tough task with this year’s Westfield squad. Last year, the Pioneers first season back as a varsity program, after playing a JV-only schedule in 2017, didn’t go well. Westfield dealt with low numbers all fall and ended up going winless.
Westfield continues to struggle with participation numbers. When practices began two weeks ago, Westfield had just 20 players in uniform.
Having so few players available makes it impossible for Westfield to consider playing a junior varsity schedule. It also makes it hard for the Pioneers to get ready to play a game during the week.
“It’s even hard to practice,” Kangas said. “You have to have dummies that are weighted that stand on their own.”
The good news for Westfield is that most of those 20 players were varsity letter-winners a season ago.
“Our returning lettermen should be our strength,” Kangas said. “We have 16 returning lettermen and four of the five offensive linemen back. They should be vastly improved.”
The experienced offensive line should be a good step towards being more competitive. Last season, Westfield started three sophomores on the offensive line, so it probably wasn’t a huge surprise the Pioneers took some lumps. But a year later, those sophomores are now experienced juniors.
Juniors Mason Rudolph and Mason Peters are expected to play at tackle, while junior Carter Stauffacher returns at one of the guard positions. Also returning as a starter is senior Tyler Blacketer at center.
Westfield also returns its starting quarterback on offense, as Trevor Gray started all nine games under center last year as a sophomore. Joining him in the backfield will be running back candidates Camden Stampfl, Omar Ortiz, Hunter Goodwin and Weston Hoffa. Stampfl was the lone Pioneer to earn All-South Central Conference honors last fall, as he was a second team punter and return specialist.
Senior Kade Kangas and junior Brady Holly are expected to be Westfield’s top receivers.
Westfield will be running a version of the Wing-T offense this fall. Kirk Kangas said it’s the same offense Westfield ran in 2013, which was the season Westfield finished second in the SCC and went on to win just the second playoff game in program history.
On defense, Westfield should be experienced on the defensive line where it returns all five starters. It’s a group that includes Holly, Peters, Blacketer, Stauffacher and Kade Kangas. At linebacker, Ortiz and Goodwin will likely start, while Hoffa will start at cornerback and Stampfl will play at safety.
“A corner spot and the other linebacker spot are up for grabs,” Kirk Kangas said.
When Westfield opens the season on Friday night at Randolph, the hope is that the Pioneers can be competitive. That was not the case last year, when Westfield’s closest game all season was a 36-10 loss to Randolph.
“The No. 1 goal is improving and getting back the culture that we start winning again,” Kirk Kangas said. “The kids are very positive. The enthusiasm that the kids are bringing this year is very high. They’re very highly motivated and they’re a great group of kids.”
