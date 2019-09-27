MONTELLO — Pardeeville’s playoff hopes are alive and well. Needing to win two of its final four games to earn postseason eligibility, the Bulldogs got one of those wins Friday as sophomore running back Derek Lindert rushed for three scores, leading his team to a 22-6 victory over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake in a Trailways Large Conference game in Montello.
Lindert’s big game on the ground saw him rush for 259 yards on 33 carries.
While Lindert was the star of the show, he got a lot of help from his all-senior offensive line that includes Spencer Stilson, Dylan Anders, Jake Jahoda, Gage Walker and Riley Lentz, along with tight end James Trahms, who also a pretty good blocker.
“I’m proud of the guys and their effort, especially the offensive line,” Pardeeville coach Tyler Johnson said. “They really brought it. It was the first time I’ve really seen them impose their will. With five seniors on the offensive line, you should do that.”
MPGL coach Lance Schultz said his team’s defense ran out of juice in the second half, which led to Pardeeville rushing 303 yards on 47 carries as a team.
“They did (wear us down) and we’re thin. We lost two more kids that had concussions tonight that are gone,” Schultz said. “We were at one point looking at the sidelines and we were almost to the point where we had to put some freshmen in. We’re thin and they have some horses on the line.”
It was actually MPGL (3-3, 1-3 Trailways Large) the struck first midway through the first quarter. After Pardeeville (3-3, 2-1) was forced to punt at the end of its first possession, MPGL senior punt returner Billy Soda fielded a low-rolling punt near midfield and exploded through a hole on his way to 54-yard return for a touchdown that made it 6-0. The 2-point try on a run by quarterback Buxton Toutant came up a yard short.
“It was a really nice move,” Schultz said of Soda’s punt return. “He was cutting to the outside and made a cutback that was awesome. He’s got some good speed, so we like to get him in the open air. It was a really nice play by him. It was a nice boost.”
Pardeeville appeared to be well on its way to tying the game early in the second quarter when it put together a long drive. It was a drive that ended when Lindert fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line into the end zone, where it was recovered by the Phoenix for a touchback.
On Pardeeville’s next drive, Lindert made sure to hold onto the ball. His 47-yard run got the ball in Phoenix territory, and help set up his 4-yard touchdown run a few plays later, tying the game at 6 with 2:14 left in the first half.
Pardeeville would take the lead on the 2-point conversion, as quarterback Nicholas Burns kept the ball and run up the middle on a QB keeper that gave the Bulldogs an 8-6 lead.
Pardeeville opened the second half with an impressive drive that included Burns hitting Trahms on a crossing route for 15 yards to convert on a third down. That set up Lindert’s second TD run of the game when he broke free for a 33-yard TD run that made it 14-6.
MPGL had a great chance to score on the following possession. A 20-yard reception to junior running back Collin Schueler got the ball to the Pardeeville 35-yard line. The Phoenix would get to the doorstep a few plays later when a double pass from Soda back to Toutant converted a first down on fourth-and-5, putting the ball inside the 5-yard line.
A Pardeeville facemask penalty would give the Phoenix first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but the Phoenix were flagged for holding on the next play, and a run that lost 10 yards on second down put the Phoenix way back to the 20-yard line, which eventually led to them turning the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The Bulldogs sealed the victory with an 80-yard scoring drive that ate up 7:20 of the game clock. The long drive was capped by a 3-yard run up the gut by Lindert. Lindert would take the direct snap on the 2-point conversion and run it in, giving the Bulldogs a 22-6 lead with 7:12 left in the game.
MPGL was dealt a big blow at the end of its first possession. After driving inside Pardeeville’s 10-yard line, the Phoenix were unable to punch it in. Not only was MPGL denied a touchdown, but it lost a key player when starting fullback and leading tackler BJ Konkel was injured on the fourth-down run that came up short of the goal line, and did not return to the game.
“It’s a senior leader. It’s a huge hole to fill when he goes down on the first (drive),” Schultz said.
Pardeeville will have a chance to become playoff eligible next Friday when it hosts Dodgeland, while MPGL will play host to New Glarus in a non-conference game at Princeton.
Pardeeville 0 8 6 8 — 22
MPGL 6 0 0 0 — 6
MPGL — Soda 53 punt return (run failed), 6:08, 1st.
PAR — Lindert 4 run (Burns run), 2:19, 2nd.
PAR — Lindert 33 run (pass failed), 9:07, 3rd.
PAR — Lindert 3 run (Lindert run), 7:12, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — PAR 18, MPGL 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — PAR 47-303, MPGL 31-86. Passing yards — PAR 37, MPGL 132. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — PAR 4-7-1, MPGL 15-27-0. Fumbles-lost — PAR 2-1, MPGL 3-0. Penalties-yards — PAR 9-75, MPGL 1-10.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: PAR, Lindert 33-259. MPGL, Toutant 9-44
Passing: PAR, Burns 4-7-1-37. MPGL, Toutant 13-24-0-113.
Receiving: PAR, Thrams 3-33. MPGL, A. Postler 5-52.
