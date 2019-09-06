{{featured_button_text}}
Pardeeville at CF 15 (copy)

Pardeeville sophomore running back Derek Lindert runs with the ball during a game against Cambria-Friesland on Aug. 23. Lindert scored four touchdowns to lead Pardeeville to a victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany on Friday night.

 TRAVIS HOUSLET/Daily Register

Sophomore running back Derek Lindert rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns, leading Pardeeville to a 36-22 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in a Trailways Large Conference game in Orfordville on Friday.

Lindert scored on runs of 5, 6 7 and 42 yards.

Pardeeville (2-1, 1-0 Trailways Large) gave up 362 yards of total offense, but created six turnovers to help limit the damage.

PARDEEVILLE 36, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 22

Pardeeville;8;6;16;6;—;36

Parkview/Albany;0;8;6;8;—;22

PARD — Lindert 5 run (Freye run).

P/A — Safety.

P/A — Brown 6 run (pass failed).

PARD — Lindert 6 run (run failed).

PARD — Lindert 7 run (Westbury pass from Burns).

P/A — Barlass 51 pass from Ferguson (run failed).

PARD — Lindert 42 run (Fitzgibbon run).

PARD — Seth 7 run (pass failed).

P/A — Schwartzlow 2 run (Vogt run).

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — PARD 16, P/A 11. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — PARD 46-247, P/A 42-232. Passing yards — PARD 78, P/A 130. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — PARD 7-15-1, P/A 3-12-3. Fumbles-lost — PARD 4-0, P/A 3-3. Penalties-yards — PARD 3-15, P/A 8-70.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: PARD, Lindert 21-179. P/A, Ferguson 17-129.

Passing: PARD, Freye 5-8-1-61. P/A, Ferguson 2-9-3-128.

Receiving: PARD, Corris 3-37. P/A, Crane 1-77.

