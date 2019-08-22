When the Lodi football team made its run to the state title in 2017, it did so with a deep senior class that had just come off an early postseason exit.
The Blue Devils are in a familiar spot this season with 24 seniors back following a Level 2 playoff loss to Edgerton last season. With a bevy of skilled juniors returning as well, Lodi looks to have the right recipe to make a push for a Camp Randall return.
“Any coach will tell you having experience coming back year after year is really, really important and it’s really nice to have kids that have been there, done that already,” Lodi coach Dave Puls said. “They just kind of set the tone in practice and have that confidence; they’ve already built their experience and know what is expected on Friday night.”
While their season didn’t culminate at Camp Randall, the Blue Devils had a successful 2018 season, reaching the playoffs once again while finishing 8-3 overall. Lodi went 3-2 in Capitol North Conference play, but will have to replace six all-league selections, including reigning Defensive Player of the Year Austin Soehle.
Holes to fill on defense
The biggest of those losses are felt on the defensive side, specifically in the defensive backfield following the graduation of starters Riley Faust and Owen Jelinek. Looking to help bridge the gap will be senior Luke Beckwith (6-foot, 170 pounds) and juniors Conner Faust (6-0, 160) and Quinn Faust (6-0, 150).
Aside from the secondary, Lodi returns key players at both linebacker and on the defensive line. Leading the way at linebacker is the trio of seniors Colton Nicolay and Logan Richards, and junior Garrett Edge. Richards (5-11, 180) was the Blue Devils’ third leading tackler last season with 43 tackles, including 31 solo tackles and seven tackles for loss, while Nicolay added 30 tackles (six TFLs, 2.5 sacks).
“He’s an excellent athlete; a tough, tough player and runner and we’re going to need him to step up,” Puls said of Nicolay.
Spearheading the Lodi pass rush is senior Mason Ripp, who will look to fill the shoes of All-State defensive end Ben Rashid. Ripp (6-4, 190) had only 19 tackles last season but notched six tackles for loss and four sacks to go along with two fumble recoveries.
“He has worked his tail off this offseason; he’s very focused and very dedicated,” Puls said.
Adding depth up front will be the group of seniors Dustyn Paulson, Kade Parsons and Ben Simplot, who could also split time at linebacker.
Ground game going strong
Similar to the defensive side of the ball, the strength of the Lodi offense starts up front. The Blue Devils return four starting linemen to a unit that helped lead the way to 1,570 yards and 21 scores on the ground last season.
Anchoring the hogs up front is Paulson, as the 6-1, 255 pounder earned first team All-Capitol North honors last season. Along with Paulson, Lodi returns fellow starters in senior Camden Waterstradt (5-10, 215) and juniors Cade Wipperfurth (6-0, 245) and Jacob Benson (6-0, 215).
For Puls, the heartbeat of the Blue Devils starts up front with the offensive line, as well as the tight end and fullback, “set the tone for the entire game.”
“You affect the field position, the score and your defense staying fresh; the o-line is absolutely the pinnacle of our philosophy and when our o-line is good we feel we can be competitive,” he said.
Helping to clear holes up front at tight end will be Parsons and Richards, while Edge and Simplot will share the majority of reps at fullback. Parsons was the team’s top pass catcher last year, hauling in 18 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns on his way to earning second team all-league honors.
The Blue Devils will have a trio of beneficiaries to take advantage of the stout group up front in Nicolay, Edge and sophomore Lucas Heyroth. Nicolay (5-8, 170) led the Blue Devils in rushing last season with 787 yards and seven touchdowns on 130 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt with his shifty speed.
Edge averaged four yards per carry on 21 attempts over last season behind a hard-nosed style, while Heyroth, according to Puls, “has a bit of everything,” with his 6-2, 180-pound frame.
“All three of those guys, depending on weather or the opponent we have, every one of them brings something different to the table,” Puls said.
Lodi also has a pair of candidates to choose from under center in senior Zach Potter (6-0, 165) and Quinn Faust. Both signal callers saw action last season and will be in a tight competition for the starting job, as well as on defense, but Puls said that “there’s no ill will towards each other.”
“Do they want stats? Yeah, every kid wants stats, but if it comes down to their stats or getting a team win, I think both of them in a heartbeat would rather have a team win,” he said.
