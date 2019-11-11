The Lodi prep football may have missed the playoffs for the first time since 2000, but that didn’t stop the Blue Devils from piling up the postseason awards, as 10 different Lodi players recently received All-Capitol North Conference honors from league coaches.
Leading the Lodi contingent was senior Dustyn Paulson, who was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year in the conference this season. Paulson was also named a unanimous selection to the conference’s first team at offensive line, while also being named to the first team on the defensive line.
Paulson was part of a Lodi offensive line that allowed senior Colton Nicolay to rush for 1,170 yards and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries this season. Those numbers allowed Nicolay to become a unanimous selection to the All-Capitol North Conference first team at running back.
Joining Paulson and Nicolay as first team picks for Lodi were senior tight end Kade Parsons, senior outside linebacker Logan Richards and junior punter Zack Dolson.
Parsons caught 13 passes on the season for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Richards had 35 tackles, including six for a loss, along with 12 sacks. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Dolson averaged 40.6 yards on 14 punts this season. He also pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line five times.
Lodi wasn’t the only area team to be represented on the All-Capitol North Conference first team, as Poynette senior Brayden O’Connor made it at running back. O’Connor led the Pumas in rushing this season, finishing with 664 yards and five touchdowns on 148 carries. O’Connor was also a weapon in the passing game, catching 12 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
O’Connor was also a second team pick at defensive back, where he had 28 tackles and an interception.
Joining O’Connor on the second team for Poynette was senior Colby Savich, who made it on offense at tight end (28 receptions for 249 yards) and on defense at inside linebacker (66 tackles, five tackles for loss).
Other second team selections for the Pumas included senior offensive lineman Austin Falk and senior defensive end Parker Walstad.
Earning second team honors for Lodi were senior offensive lineman Camden Waterstradt, junior inside linebacker Garrett Edge and senior defensive end Mason Ripp.
Area players earning honorable mention for Lodi were junior offensive lineman Cade Wipperfurth and junior defensive back Connor Faust. Receiving honorable mention for Poynette were senior offensive lineman Billy DuFresne and senior outside linebacker Jake Buss.
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR – Dustyn Paulson, Sr, Lodi.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Adam Moen, Jr, Lake Mills.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE—Quarterback: *Adam Moen, Jr, Lake Mills. Running backs: *Colton Nicolay, Sr, Lodi; Caden Brunell, Jr, Columbus; Brayden O’Connor, Sr, Poynette. Wide receivers: Hunter Buechel, Sr, Lake Mills; Matt Johnson, Sr, Lake Mills; Nathan de Galley, Sr, Watertown Luther Prep. Tight end/fullback: Kade Parsons, Sr, Lodi. Offensive linemen: *Dustyn Paulson, Sr, Lodi; Will Jorgensen, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran; Austin Rennhack, Jr, Columbus; David Klein, Sr, Lake Mills; Jackson Lindemann, Sr, Watertown Luther Prep.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR – Austin Rennhack, Jr, Columbus.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Teagan Herschleb, Sr, Columbus.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE – Defensive backs: *Teagan Herschleb, Sr, Columbus; Hunter Buechel, Sr, Lake Mills; Nathan de Galley, Sr, Watertown Luther Prep. Inside linebackers: Charlie Cassadey, Jr, Lake Mills; Logan Pampel, Sr, Lakeside Lutheran; Caden Brunell, Jr, Columbus. Outside linebackers: Nathan Chesterman, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran; Grant Horkan, Jr, Lake Mills; Logan Richards, Sr, Lodi. Interior defensive linemen: Caleb Chmielweski, Jr, Watertown Luther Prep; Josh Lescoheir, Jr, Lake Mills; Dustyn Paulson, Sr, Lodi. Defensive ends: Tyler Theder, Jr, Lake Mills; Austin Rennhack, Jr, Columbus; Christian Koelpin, Sr, Watertown Luther Prep.
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS – Specialist: Matt Johnson, Sr, Lake Mills. Punter: Zack Dolson, Jr, Lodi. Kickers: Brayden Ciesiolka, So, Lake Mills; Tersony, Vater, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran.
<&SPAGEm>*Unanimous selection.</&SPAGEm>
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE – Quarterback: Matt Davis, Sr, Lakeside Lutheran. Running back: Jon Holtz, Jr, Watertown Luther Prep. Wide receivers: Carter Schneider, Sr, Lakeside Lutheran; Teagan Herschleb, Sr, Columbus; Tersony Vater, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran. Tight end/fullback: Colby Savich, Sr, Poynette. Offensive linemen: Austin Falk, Sr, Poynette; Camden Waterstradt, Sr, Lodi; Josh Lescoheir, Jr, Lake Mills; James Roche, Sr, Columbus; Ben Buxa, Fr, Lakeside Lutheran.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE – Defensive backs: Matt Johnson, Sr, Lake Mills; Brayden O’Connor, Sr, Poynette; Tersony Vater, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran. Inside linebackers: Garrett Edge, Jr, Lodi; Colby Savich, Sr, Poynette; David Baumann, Jr, Watertown Luther Prep. Outside linebackers: Brett Wieting, So, Watertown Luther Prep; Joe Morris, Sr, Columbus. Interior defensive lineman: Kendall Minick, Sr, Columbus. Defensive ends: Mason Ripp, Sr, Lodi; Parker Walstad, Sr, Poynette.
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS – Specialist: Michael Stenbroten, So, Lake Mills. Punters: Yuri Soloviyov, Jr, Watertown Luther Prep; Joe Morris, Sr, Columbus.
HONORABLE MENTION – Quarterback: Will Cotter, Jr, Columbus. Wide receiver: Jaxson Retrum, Jr, Lake Mills. Tight end/fullback: John O’Donnell, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran. Offensive linemen: Billy DuFresne, Sr, Poynette; Jonathan Wiedenhoeft, Jr, Watertown Luther Prep; Ryan King, Jr, Columbus; Cade Wipperfurth, Jr, Lodi. Defensive backs: Connor Faust, Jr, Lodi; Alex Campbell, Sr, Columbus; Atticus Lawrenz, Jr, Watertown Luther Prep. Inside linebackers: Micah Cody, Jr, Lakeside Lutheran; Ben Bucholtz, Fr, Lake Mills. Outside linebacker: Jake Buss, Sr, Poynette. Defensive end: Levi Clark, Sr, Watertown Luther Prep. Specialist: Paul Frick, Sr, Watertown Luther Prep.
