The Pardeeville prep football team’s hopes of pulling off an upset were dashed, as No. 2 seeded Manawa got a huge game from quarterback Mason Wiesner on its way to a 55-28 victory over the No. 7 seed Bulldogs in a WIAA Division 6 opening round playoff game on Friday in Manawa.
Wiesner rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing for 190 yards and two more scores to lead the Wolves to the victory.
Pardeeville didn’t score until junior Ty Westbury returned the second half kickoff 79 yards for a score to make it 28-6. It was the third of three touchdowns for Westbury, who also caught touchdown passes of 30 and 16 yards from junior quarterback Peter Freye.
Pardeeville’s other touchdown of the game came on a 4-yard run from by Devin Seth.
Pardeeville wasn’t able to get its running game going against the Wolves. The Bulldogs rushed for just 67 yards on 32 carries. Sophomore running back Derek Lindert, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in the nine-game regular season, was held to just 57 yards on 18 carries on Friday night.
Pardeeville 0 0 14 14 — 28
Manawa 7 21 20 7 — 55
MA — Wiesner 5 run (Wiesner kick), 10:14, 1st.
MA — Wiesner 7 run (Wiesner kick), 10 27, 2nd.
MA — Zielke 5 pass from Wiesner (Wiesner kick), 2:36, 2nd
MA — Wiesner 3 run (Wiesner kick), 0:23, 2nd.
PA — Westbury 79 kick return (pass failed), 11:49, 3rd.
MA — Wiesner 35 run (Wiesner kick), 10:41, 3rd
MA — Kinke 2 pass from Wiesner (kick failed), 3:38, 3rd.
PA — Westbury 30 pass from Freye (D. Seth run), 0:24, 3rd.
MA — Jaeger 51 run (Wiesner kick), 0:12, 3rd.
PA — D. Seth 4 run (pass failed), 9:56, 4th.
MA — Zielke 46 interception return, (Wiesner kick), 6:47, 4th.
PA — Westbury 16 pass from Freye (Lindert run), 0:43, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — PA 9, MA 15. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — PA 32-67, MA 26-240. Passing yards — PA 240, MA 190. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — PA 10-28-3, MA 12-21-2. Fumbles-lost — PA 5-1, MA 1-1. Penalties-yards — PA 3-30, MA 3-15.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: PA, Lindert 18-57. MA, Wiesner 13-128.
Passing: PA, Freye 9-18-1-205. MA, Wiesner 12-21-2-190.
Receiving: PA, Westbury 7-121. MA, Zielke 6-118.
