MONTELLO — After a pair of victories to open the season, including an overtime win over defending WIAA Division 6 state champion Iola-Scandinavia, the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake football team was looking to cement its status as a Trailways Large Conference championship contender against Markesan on Friday night.
Those plans went south for the Phoenix, as the visiting Hornets scored on their opening drive and never looked back, cruising to a 36-6 victory over a banged-up MPGL squad Friday night.
Little went right for the Phoenix (2-1, 0-1 Tralways Large), as Markesan (2-1, 1-0) took the ball 63 yards on the game’s opening possession, getting a pair of fourth-down conversions along the way. The second of those conversions came on a 15-yard reception on a fourth-and-10 play. That helped set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Hayden Quade to senior receiver Preston Witthun. Quade ran in the two-point conversion to give the Hornets an 8-0 lead.
Markesan coach John Dunlavy said scoring on the opening drive was big.
“It was huge. We didn’t want to give them any momentum to start,” Dunlavy said. “Us getting the ball offensively, we wanted a good drive and to punch it in was just cherries on the top for us.”
Making matters worse, MPGL senior linebacker Buxton Toutant, who is also the team's starting quarterback, was injured on the touchdown pass. Toutant missed his team’s first offensive possession, but would return to the game later in the first quarter, though he wasn’t 100%.
Toutant’s exit was just the start of the personnel trouble for the Phoenix. MPGL lost running backs Abe and Nate Postler to injuries, while sophomore receiver Juneau Toutant left in the second half with cramps.
“I think it was five or six starters that we lost, so offensively we were limited,” MPGL coach Lance Schultz said. “We were pulling kids from all over the place. It was a tough night.”
Disaster struck the Phoenix in the second quarter. Punting from inside their own territory, a high snap sailed over the punter’s head, and Markesan recovered on the MPGL 4-yard line line. On the next play, Markesan senior running back John Bartaszewicz ran it in to make it 14-0.
The Phoenix punted on their next possession, and Markesan again put together a quick scoring drive, going 66 yards in four plays, with Bartaszewicz adding another 4-yard TD run to make it 20-0.
MPGL appeared to finally get on the board early in the third quarter when Toutant hooked up with younger brother Juneau Toutant for a 45-yard touchdown reception, but the play was wiped out by a holding penalty. It was the second long offensive play for the Phoenix that was brought back by a penalty.
“That was very frustrating,” Schultz said. “Both bad penalties.”
Markesan took a 28-0 lead on the following possession. A 42-yard reception from Quade to Ethan Augustynowicz set up the score, which came on a 3-yard run by senior running back Cayden Plagenz.
MPGL put together a promising drive late in the third quarter. Starting at its own 11-yard line, MPGL got a 23-yard run from junior Collin Schueler, and then a 32-yard pass from Buxton Toutant to Billy Soda, but the drive stalled on the Markesan 22-yard line and the Phoenix turned the ball over on downs.
The Hornets went up by five scores early in the fourth quarter when senior Max Stellmacher bolted through the middle of the MPGL defense for a 21-yard touchdown run that made it 34-0. The two-point conversion made it 36-0, which brought on the running clock.
The Phoenix ended Markesan’s shutout bid with 3:39 left in the game when Buxton Toutant threw a strike to Soda down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown to make it 36-6.
