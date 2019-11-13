At the conclusion of another successful season, the Mauston Golden Eagles are once again well-represented on the all-conference teams.
Mauston garnered a total of seven first-team selections when the South Central Conference released its all-conference teams for the 2019 high school football season.
Seniors Cade Hall, Isaac Saylor, Matt Tyler and Logan Oliver along with juniors Josh Bell and Sterling Wilke all received first-team honors. Bell was a first-team selection on both sides of the ball at offensive tackle and defensive lineman.
Wilke and Oliver both garnered first-team honors at defensive lineman and place kicker, respectively, for a second consecutive year. Hall was the Golden Eagles’ only other player who made the all-conference team in 2018 and did so again this season.
Hall was named to the all-conference first team at quarterback last year and returned as a second-team selection this time around. He was beat out on the first team this season by senior quarterback Elliot Bird from conference newcomer Black River Falls.
In 2019, Hall completed 50.5 percent of his passes for 1,208 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also earned a spot on the first team as a defensive back.
On defense, seniors Tyler and Saylor garnered first-team recognition at inside linebacker and outside linebacker, respectively. Senior Gage Kobylski was named to the second team at both defensive end and tight end.
Junior Jack Luehman was named an all-conference second-team pick at wide receiver following a season where he reeled in 38 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns.
Elliot Bird was named the 2019 South Central Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior inside linebacker Bryce Burns. This meant both Black River Falls and Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau players took home top honors in the schools’ one and only year as a member of the South Central Conference.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau took home the conference crown with a perfect 7-0 record in SCC play. Mauston came in second at 6-1. Black River Falls was next in third at 5-2 and Nekoosa went 4-3 to follow in fourth. Wautoma took fifth at 3-4, Adams-Friendship came in sixth at 2-5, Wisconsin Dells finished 1-6 to place seventh and Westfield, who cancelled part of its season due to mounting injuries on a thin roster, wrapped things up in eighth at 0-7.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau made it to Level 3 of the Division 4 playoffs before bowing out to Prairie du Chien. Mauston (Division 3) fell to Edgerton, Black River Falls (Division 4) lost to Baldwin-Woodville and Nekoosa (Division 5) was downed by Northwestern in Level 1 of the playoffs.
The SCC will undergo another makeover in 2020 as part of statewide football-only conference realignment. Black River Falls, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Nekoosa all depart the South Central and will be replaced by Montello/Princeton/Green Lake and Poynette.
