It’s fair to say that this is officially a boom period for the Mauston football program.
Under head coach Roland Lehman, the Golden Eagles have made a methodical climb from the South Central cellar to the conference’s summit. When Lehman took the reins of the program in 2012, Mauston was pretty much an afterthought when it came to conference title and postseason contention.
In the five seasons prior to Lehman’s arrival, the Golden Eagles went 15-39 — including a 9-21 mark in conference play — and missed out on the postseason in all five years. Granted, there was no immediate reversal of fortunes upon Lehman’s hiring. Instead, it was slow, steady improvements from year to year that brought Mauston back to prominence.
In Lehman’s first three years at the helm, the Golden Eagles only went 6-20 and finished no better than fifth in the six-team South Central Conference. But in 2015, Mauston returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2005 and hasn’t looked back.
Since 2015, the Golden Eagles are 24-17 overall and 15-5 in SCC play. They have made the playoffs in four consecutive years — something they hadn’t accomplished since doing so from 1998 to 2001 — and finished in the top half of the conference standings each year as well. The 2016 season brought them their first winning record since 2003, and they’ve now finished above .500 in three consecutive years.
The crowning achievement in Mauston football’s resurgence came last fall, when the Golden Eagles posted an 8-2 record and captured their first conference title since 2000 with a perfect 5-0 mark after narrowly missing out on SCC supremacy the previous two years.
Losses to Wautoma denied Mauston conference titles in 2016 and 2017, so all eyes were on the Week 5 matchup between the Golden Eagles and the Hornets in each team’s conference opener. Mauston went into Wautoma and emerged with a crucial 36-24 victory. The Golden Eagles went on to comfortably win their four other SCC games by a combined score of 155 to 13 to finish one game ahead of the Hornets in the conference standings.
Mauston still is searching for its first playoff win since 2001, but the conference crown was the pinnacle of the rebuild so far. Now comes the part where they try to maintain their status among the South Central’s elite.
Every year of Lehman’s tenure they have matched or improved the previous season’s win total. Continuing that trend and defending their conference title won’t be a breeze given the departure of a prolific senior class and recent additions to the SCC.
For this year, the South Central makes its return as an eight-team football conference. The current full-time members have long asked the WIAA for an additional member or two to alleviate some of the scheduling issues inherent with being a six-team conference. Their wish has finally been granted (at least for football), with Black River Falls and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau joining the SCC from the Coulee Conference.
Those two teams will only be South Central members for the 2019 season before statewide football-only realignment kicks in the following year.
The SCC’s six current full-time members are Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells. Starting in 2020, for football only, Nekoosa will move to the Central Wisconsin Conference while Poynette and the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake co-op will join the South Central to make it a seven-team football conference.
For Mauston’s purposes, this means more robust competition as it looks to successfully defend its conference crown.
“G-E-T has always been a really strong program, more of a running-type program,” Lehman said. “They’ve always been very competitive and had a good team. Black River Falls is kind of one of those teams that some years they’re really good and some years they struggle a little bit. I don’t really know too much about them, but it’s a couple new teams, so that’ll be exciting to see two new styles of football and it’ll make the conference more interesting this year.”
Both Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Black River Falls have experienced their fair share of success in the recent past. Since 2002, both schools have captured at least a share of the Coulee Conference title six times each, including sharing the conference crown in 2009.
Black River Falls has 23 playoff appearances in school history, all coming since 1983. This includes a stretch of 15 consecutive postseason trips from 1992 to 2006. The Tigers also made the playoffs in both 2009 and 2010 followed by four straight trips from 2012 to 2015. The pinnacle of this run came in 2011, when they rebounded from a 1-8 record in 2010 to go 11-1 with an appearance in the Division 4 state semifinals.
However, it’s been more of a struggle for Black River Falls the past few years. The Tigers are 4-23 since 2016.
For the past two decades, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau has been a model of unwavering consistency.
The Red Hawks have been a postseason mainstay since ending a 16-year drought in 1998. Over the past 21 seasons, they’ve made the playoffs 19 times, including 11 straight trips from 2003 to 2013 and an active run of four in a row.
With seven returning offensive starters, five returning defensive starters and 21 returning letterwinners from a 2018 squad that went 6-4 overall and 4-1 in the Coulee standings, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau will be among the favorites to win the SCC in 2019. However, Mauston, Wautoma and Wisconsin Dells all figure to be right in the mix as well.
For the Golden Eagles, contending for a second straight conference title will mean successfully filling the production void left behind by 12 seniors who graduated this past spring. This includes all-conference honorees Tyler Jirousek (the 2018 SCC Offensive Player of the Year), Kyran Fitzgerald, Ty Denton, Clayton Walsh, Rayn Vang, Dakota Barrix, Owen Kattenbraker, Wyatt Finucan and Dom Meurett.
Replacing that many quality starters is no easy feat. However, Mauston does have continuity at the most important position of all.
Senior quarterback Cade Hall is back to lead the offense under center in his second year as the starting QB. In 2018, Hall threw for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns on his way to being named to the all-conference second team.
He may need to shoulder more of the load on offense this year with 2018’s leading rusher (Jirousek) and leading receiver (Fitzgerald) both gone. Last season, Jirousek ran for 1,614 yards and 24 touchdowns while Fitzgerald reeled in 34 catches for 608 yards and six touchdowns.
“We’ll have a group of kids that saw some varsity experience last year that we’re going to lean on,” Lehman said. “Isaac Saylor will be playing some receiver for us. Jack Luehman will be a junior who will probably play some receiver. Sterling Wilke will come back and anchor our offensive and defensive line.”
Lehman pointed to Gage Kobylski and Mason Luehman as guys who could see increased roles this year as well.
While Saylor is one of the players who will need to step up and help fill the production void, as a senior with varsity experience, he also takes on a leadership role to help out some of the younger, less experienced players.
“I try to help the younger guys out. Knowing as much as I do and being able to play a lot of positions, I try to coach them up when the coaches can’t,” Saylor said.
There is no question that Mauston’s attempt to successfully defend its conference crown will be no easy task given all the factors involved. Staying at the top of the mountain can sometimes be more difficult than the climb itself, after all. But after clawing their way back to relevancy and reaching that summit, the Golden Eagles have no intention of giving up their throne quietly.
“We’ve got to set a goal to win conference again and (make) another playoff run,” Hall said. “Hopefully we can take that next step to win a playoff game or two and make an impact in the later rounds.”
