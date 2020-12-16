PREP FOOTBALL: Mauston senior Kraig Armstrong among AP all-state honorees

“The group was tight this year. We had a whole lot of seniors, so we were very senior-led,” he said. “It was the perfect group to go out with.”

Now it’s on to Wisconsin. Wohler plans to make his commitment official on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. At that point, he’ll officially join a recruiting class that ranks 15th in the nation, according to Rivals.com.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m ready for it. I think I have the right group of support to help me work through it and to keep me on my feet, keep me going every day.

“The group of guys who are committed there that are going to be in my class and my teammates every day, it’s a special group.”

Edgar's Sinz takes home Coach of Year hardware

It was a high school football season unlike any other even for Jerry Sinz, who thought he had seen it all in 46 years as head coach at Edgar High School.

While quite a few teams shifted their seasons to next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and others were forced to pull the plug after a few games, Edgar did what it has always done under Sinz – win big and win often.