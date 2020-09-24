PREP FOOTBALL: Mayville coach pleased with progress of offseason program; Cardinals will play in spring

Social distancing guidelines, among all the other abnormalities over the last six months, certainly didn’t make things easy on prep football players and their offseason workout routines.
But Mayville was not to be steered off course by the pandemic — not significantly, anyway.
Progress was made. Good progress, as a matter of fact.
“In spite of COVID,” new Cardinals’ head coach Scott Hilber said in response to a preseason survey of questions emailed earlier this month, “I felt our athletes had a really solid winter and summer in our strength and conditioning program.
“We are a much stronger team.”
Mayville — which went 2-7 overall last year and finished sixth in the Flyway Conference at 1-5, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2016 — will have to wait until the spring to showcase its offseason gains, though, due to the Flyway Conference unanimously voting on Aug. 25 to switch to the WIAA’s alternate fall season.
That decision came in the wake of the Fond du Lac County and Dodge County Health Departments issuing recommendations on Aug. 24 and 25, respectively, that schools wait until four weeks after the first day of school to begin extracurricular activities deemed as “high risk” of spreading the coronavirus. Practice for the alternate spring season is scheduled to begin on March 8, with a seven-game regular season planned, ending with Week 7 on May 3.
When the Cardinals do finally get back on the field, they’ll have work to do on offense — they have no returning all-conference players and only a few returning starters overall — but should boast a pretty solid defense right from the get-go.
“We return a lot of experience on the offensive line, yet our line will still be young,” Hilber, a 1993 Mayville High School graduate who will be entering his 15th year as a head coach (10 at Nekoosa, four at Columbus) after spending the last two years as Mayville’s defensive coordinator, said when asked for notes on the offensive side of the ball.
“We return very little experience at our skill positions, but we expect those positions to be senior loaded. We obviously have a lot of room for growth, and a new offense (the Wing-T) to learn, but I like the potential of the group.
“With some solid leadership from our seniors, I believe we will reach that potential, which will allow us to compete.”
Mayville’s leading rusher from last year graduated so it’ll likely be up to senior Nate Jansen (24 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown in 2019) to lead the ground attack in the spring. Zach Weiss chipped in a little last year (eight carries for 30 yards) and could see a big uptick in production this year as well.
Senior Ty Hockers had 20 carries for 94 yards and a TD a year ago, although he’s not listed as a running back on the roster Hilber provided.
Of the “key newcomers” Hilber listed for this season, five — seniors Alex Borkenhagen and Hunter Eilbes, juniors Andrew Thom and Braeden Vollmer, and sophomore Blake Schraufnagel — are also on the roster as running backs, not surprising considering the run-heavy nature of the Wing-T.
Sophomore Adison Mittlestadt is the only player on the survey listed at quarterback, seemingly making him the favorite to take over for the loss of 2019 starter Jackson Schlender to graduation.
The Cardinals may not air it out much in the scheme Hilber’s team will employ, but the passing game should benefit from the return of Weiss and senior Kaeden Kehrmeyer, who combined for 19 catches, 218 receiving yards and one TD reception.
Three-year starter Evan Marx figures to be the anchor of the O-line, and sophomore Zane Vetter also returns after starting in the trenches in 2019. Juniors Jackson Wade, Garrett Olson, Nathan Petersen, Logan Arroyo and Reilly Nadolski as well as sophomore Hewsten Steger are all listed as key newcomers.
Defensively in Hilber’s 4-2-5 base scheme, the star of the show should be Weiss, a second team all-conference choice last year and honorable mention recipient in 2018 who Hilber said “can play anywhere on the field.”
Weiss led the team in solo tackles (46) in 2019 and also had 6 tackles for loss, and he’ll be joined by seven other returning starters on defense.
“This group took some lumps last year, but that experience is invaluable and everyone in our group is bigger, faster and stronger,” Hilber said. “I expect this group to keep us in games as our new offense evolves.”
Others returning this year after packing the stat sheet in 2019 include Hockers (inside linebacker) and sophomore Brad Bushke (defensive end), who both garnered honorable mention all-conference last season. Bushke was the team leader in TFLs (9) and sacks (4) and also forced a fumble while Hockers was second in TFLs (8), had 2 sacks and also forced a fumble.
Jensen, Marx and Vetter all return on the defensive line while senior Marshal Weiglein, the team leader in total tackles (56) a year ago, and junior Cadon Hardesty (4 TFLs, 1 sack) return at linebacker. Kehrmeyer is the only returning starter in the secondary.
There are a slew of key newcomers listed on the defensive side, some of whom saw time sparingly last season. Those names include Eilbes (defensive lineman), Wade (defensive lineman), Thom (linebacker), Schraufnagel (defensive back), Mittelstadt (defensive back) and Vollmer (defensive back); and seniors Alex Borkenhagen (defensive end) and Jacob Vandenbogart (defensive end).
Mayville also should be strong on special teams come spring, with Hockers returning at long snapper — he “may be the best I’ve ever coached,” Hilber said — as well as Bushke at punter (average of 34.1 yards per punt and six inside the 20-yard-line on 42 punts).
Senior Aaron Anderson is listed as a key newcomer at kicker and also could compete for the job at punter, and Jensen averaged 27.4 yards per kickoff return on 14 returns.
“Our kicking game in the offseason has demonstrated the ability to be a weapon for us, where we can flip the field,” Hilber said.
