PREP FOOTBALL: Mayville coach pleased with progress of offseason program; Cardinals will play in spring

When the Cardinals do finally get back on the field, they’ll have work to do on offense — they have no returning all-conference players and only a few returning starters overall — but should boast a pretty solid defense right from the get-go.

“We return a lot of experience on the offensive line, yet our line will still be young,” Hilber, a 1993 Mayville High School graduate who will be entering his 15th year as a head coach (10 at Nekoosa, four at Columbus) after spending the last two years as Mayville’s defensive coordinator, said when asked for notes on the offensive side of the ball.

“We return very little experience at our skill positions, but we expect those positions to be senior loaded. We obviously have a lot of room for growth, and a new offense (the Wing-T) to learn, but I like the potential of the group.

“With some solid leadership from our seniors, I believe we will reach that potential, which will allow us to compete.”

Mayville’s leading rusher from last year graduated so it’ll likely be up to senior Nate Jansen (24 carries for 86 yards and one touchdown in 2019) to lead the ground attack in the spring. Zach Weiss chipped in a little last year (eight carries for 30 yards) and could see a big uptick in production this year as well.