For most teams, the road to Camp Randall Stadium and the WIAA State Football Championships starts in early August when players report for the first practice of a new season.
For the 2002 Cambria-Friesland football team, the road to winning the program’s first state championship started much earlier; seven years earlier to be exact.
In November of 1995, Justin Koopmans was a 5th grader sitting in the stands at Camp Randall Stadium, watching his older brother Jason play for Cambria-Friesland in the Division 6 state championship game. That day didn’t go well for Cambria-Friesland, as it lost to Turtle Lake, 6-3 in a heartbreaking defeat that sent the Toppers to their only loss of the season.
And while having to settle for second place didn’t sit well with Cambria-Friesland, that experience helped set the stage for a return trip in 2002, and thanks to Justin Koopmans and his teammates, the second trip to Camp Randall Stadium went much better, as Cambria-Freisland rallied for a 14-10 victory over Eau Claire Regis to win the Division 7 state championship.
For Koopmans, who was one of five players on the 2002 team that had older brothers play for Cambria-Friesland in the 1995 state championship game, seeing his brother play at Camp Randall Stadium was a big reason he was able to play in, and win a state championship seven years later.
“I think it goes back to when some of us were kids and we watched relatives play in the ’95 state game, knowing that it’s a possibility for a small school to produce a state-level caliber team,” Koopmans said.
For Cambria-Friesland head coach Jim Bylsma, who now is in his 37th season in charge of the program, the turning point for his team’s 2002 state championship run came at the end of the 2001 season, when the Toppers lost to Highland, 22-8 in an opening-round playoff game. The loss ended a mostly successful season for Cambria-Friesland that saw the Toppers win the Trailways Small Conference by one game over rival Randolph.
The loss was also an eye-opener for the younger players, justifying the need to improve if they wanted to avoid another early playoff exit the following year.
“That was on a Tuesday night,” Bylsma said. “On Wednesday morning at 6:30, 11 of those young men were in the weight room, and we thought ‘Oh, they understand.’ They had realized they had gotten beaten by a stronger team.”
Regular season dominance
When the 2002 season rolled around, the wins started to pile up for Cambria-Friesland. The Toppers rolled to 4-0 start to the season, outscoring opponents by a combined score of 198-35.
Then in Week 5 came a tough road test at Randolph. Cambria-Friesland trailed the Rockets 7-0 at halftime, but thanks to 248 rushing yards and three touchdowns by Koopmans, the Toppers remained undefeated with a 23-16 victory.
The victory was a big one, as Randolph was the only team to hold Cambria-Friesland to under 48 points in the regular season. But for Bylsma, who knew much better competition would be coming, something had to change if his team was going to find offensive success against the bigger teams that would focus on stopping the Toppers’ potent rushing attack.
Following the Randolph game, the decision was made to move Kris Zacho from tight end to fullback.
“The kid that was playing (fullback) was playing his heart out, was a great kid, had trained so hard, but he didn’t weigh 150 pounds soaking wet and everyone was playing bigger defensive ends on us and mashing us,” Bylsma said. “We needed a bigger blocking fullback.”
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Zacho fit the bill. He, along with tailbacks Koopmans and Derek Posthuma combined for nearly 3,400 rushing yards at season’s end.
“He brought a different dimension to the game, where we had this big intimidating guy that was extremely athletic in the backfield that could do a lot of damage,” Koopmans said of Zacho. “At the very least he was going to be an intimidation factor. But Kris, between blocks and carrying the ball, was fantastic.”
Replacing Zacho at tight end was Josh Karow, who was the team’s starting left tackle. Remember Karow’s name, as he will play a crucial role in Cambria-Friesland’s state championship victory later in the season.
Playoff run begins
The playoffs opened with a 50-14 victory over Racine Lutheran when Koopmans rushed for 148 yards and four touchdowns, while Posthuma added 110 yards on the ground and defensive lineman Lucas Dawson picked up four sacks.
In the second round of the playoffs, Cambria-Friesland faced its first tough test since rallying past Randolph six weeks earlier when it took on Black Hawk. The game was tied at 14 entering the fourth quarter before the Toppers broke two long runs to get the winning score. First it was a 45-yard scamper by Posthuma, which set up Koopmans for a 33-yard scoring run on the next play, sending Cambria-Friesland to a 22-14 victory.
The win set the table for rematch with Randolph in the third round of the playoffs. The game, which was played in Portage, saw Randolph take a 14-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cambria-Friesland’s rushing attack eventually wore down the Rockets. The Toppers rushed for 285 yards in the game, and fourth quarter rushing touchdowns from Zacho and Koopmans would send Cambria-Friesland to a Division 2 state semifinal matchup with Eleva-Strum.
The battle with Eleva-Strum turned out to be no contest. Cambria-Friesland rushed for 467 yards. Koopmans, who finished the season with 2,080 rushing yards, had 319 of those yards on just 15 carries, and scored three touchdowns, including two on runs of 92 and 90 yards.
While the Toppers’ offense couldn’t be stopped, their defense picked up its second shutout of the season. Providing a key assist to Cambria-Friesland’s defensive effort according to Bylsma was a former player that was assigned the job of scouting Eleva-Stum’s 19-12 victory over De Soto the previous week.
“A former player of ours, Scott Dreger, we sent him out to tape the Eleva-Strum game and he was sharp enough to tape, not just the play, but he would tape the substitutions and the huddle and we picked up some play keys from that, which actually gave us a huge advantage,” Bylsma said. “They were a good team, but we had some inklings on where a play was going by certain things he had taped prior to that. So things fell into place.”
A little luck along the way
In the state championship game in Madison, Regis took a 7-0 lead over the Toppers in the final minute of the first quarter, but the Toppers cut the lead to 7-6 when Koopmans scored on a 7-yard run with 2:27 left in the first half. Regis would up its lead to 10-6 at the half with a 30-yard field goal.
The 10-6 score stood up until early in the fourth quarter, when the biggest play of the game gave Cambria-Friesland its first lead of the day.
The Toppers were facing a third-and-9 at the Regis’ 25-yard line when sophomore quarterback Bo Smedema dropped back to pass. Smedema pump faked before throwing a high-arching pass to Tim Hendrickson, who was covered by a pair of Regis defenders. One of the defenders ended up tipping the ball in the air, and it came down right in Karow’s arms just before he crossed the goal line for a touchdown.
Bylsma still remembers the play well.
“Josh was not the primary receiver, not even part of the primary read,” Bylsma said. “It was a go pattern on our weak side. Bo Smedema was first to read deep and then check to weak side flats. And Josh was supposed to run a dig pattern in front of the safety to hold the safety in place.
“Bo lofted the ball up there. Tim Hendrickson was the intended receiver and he’s a tall kid. Tim and two d-backs from Regis go up. What had happened was Bo had pump faked and reset his feet. During that time, Josh had drifted from his dig pattern over to the weak side of the formation, so when they tipped the ball, it lands right in Josh’s hands and Josh runs in for a touchdown.
“For Josh to have drifted into just the right spot, for all those things to take place as they did, It was an amazing thing.”
Koopmans couldn’t believe it when the ball bounced right to Karow.
“I just remember (thinking) ‘oh no,’ and that turning into ‘oh yes,’ and it taking a little bit for that realization to sink back in,” Koopmans said. “It was an amazing play with a little bit of luck there. I can tell you, it didn’t set in right away, but when it did, it was just a sense of relief and awe.”
Smedema ran in the two-point conversion to give Cambria-Friesland a 14-10 lead, but there was still 10 minutes left in the game.
On Regis’ ensuing possession, it would get one first down before being forced to punt. Regis got the ball back one more time at its own 17-yard line with 1:48 remaining. A 5-yard run followed by three straight incompletions gave the ball back to Cambria-Friesland inside a minute to go, allowing the Toppers to run the clock out for the program’s first state championship.
Following the game, the Toppers returned home to a hero’s welcome.
“It was something. They paraded us through the streets and people were out of their houses and cars were honking horns,” Bylsma said. “We had a quick pep rally in the school and probably half the town was there. Afterwards, we stopped to get a bite to eat and people were screaming and yelling. Every time it came on the news there was cheering.”
