Lance Schultz’s first season as the head coach of the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake co-op didn’t go as smoothly as hoped. Following a 46-4 Week 2 win over Westfield, the Phoenix lost five straight games before finally getting off the hook with a 26-21 win over Palmyra-Eagle in the second-to-last game of the season.
Now in his second season with the program, Schultz is confident things will go much better.
“Things are going a lot smoother. I got a great coaching staff. We had a great coaching staff last year, but I just feel more comfortable,” Schultz said. “We don’t have to think about things as hard. We got a program and kind of a list to go by from last year with changing a few things up.”
Heading into the co-op’s season-opening game against Iola-Scandinavia on Friday night, the Phoenix have plenty of competition for starting spots. The team lost 12 seniors to graduation, including four players who earned All-Trailways Large Conference honors.
Among those who departed is Brad Myers, who was the team’s leading wide receiver, but also a first team all-conference kicker and second team punter. Also gone is Gunnar Lueschen, who was a second team offensive lineman; Drew Torres, a second team special teams player, and Guenther Hebbe, who earned honorable mention on the defensive line.
All is not lost for the Phoenix though. Among this year’s eight-member senior class is BJ Konkel, who was a first team All-Trailways Large inside linebacker a year ago after leading the team in tackles with 96. He also had three sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown that helped seal the victory over Palmyra-Eagle late in the season.
Konkel will once again anchor the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake defense at middle linebacker, but will also play fullback, a position that he rushed for 381 yards and five touchdowns from last season.
Joining Konkel in the backfield will be brothers Abe and Nate Postler at running back. Abe, a senior, was the team’s leading rusher a year ago when he finished the season with 519 rushing yards on just 64 carries (8.1 yards per carry) with five touchdowns in just seven games played.
“Abe is a slasher,” Schultz said. “He gets to the outside and he’s hard to bring down.
Nate Postler also got some experience in the backfield a year ago. When Abe couldn’t play in the season finale, Nate stepped in and rushed for three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 56-51 loss to Orfordville Parkview.
The Phoenix do have experience returning at quarterback, where senior Buxton Toutant is in his fourth season playing the position for the Phoenix. Toutant completed 44 of 85 passes for 584 yards and fourt touchdowns last season. He could end up throwing the ball even more this season, as the Phoenix are strong at the skill positions, but are a bit thin on the offensive line.
“Our quarterback is really looking good. Buxton is a four-year player, just really throwing the ball great,” Schultz said. “I think he worked a lot over the summer.”
Helping fill the void of Myers in the passing game will be junior Billy Soda at receiver and senior Jasper York at tight end.
On the offensive line, the Phoenix don’t have a lot of big guys, but Schultz believes he has some guys that can get the job done. Returning offensive linemen include senior Austin Krentz and junior Alex Douglas. Others in the mix to play on the offensive line are sophomores Sean Bollinger and Willough Selthofner.
On defense, the Phoenix are making a few changes with the addition of Josh Cheek to the coaching staff. Cheek, who was the head coach in Westfield the last two seasons, is trying to install a quicker defense to help the Phoenix due to a lack of bigger guys to play on the defensive line.
Schultz said Krentz will definitely be on the defensive line, and will likely be joined by senior Zach Moore, who got his feet wet last year. Moore has experience as a wrestler, something that will help him play nose tackle this fall.
York and Toutant are slated to play defensive end this season, a position that is new to both of them,.
Konkel will lead the way at middle linebacker, while Abe and Nate Postler are expected to play at outside linebacker. Soda and sophomore Juneau Toutant will lead the way in the defensive backfield.
And while the roster is a little smaller this season for the Phoenix, Schultz thinks this year’s senior class is up to the challenge.
“We’re about 10 guys short from last year, but it seems like they’re gelling better,” Schultz said. “For some reason they’re gelling better. Maybe it’s just because it’s our second year and we’re better organized.”
And if things go well, Schultz thinks this year’s team could be the one to get the program back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“The goal is the playoffs. That’s definitely the goal,” Schultz said. “We need to try to make the playoffs. Anything on top of that is gravy, but that obviously is our goal.”
