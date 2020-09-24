PREP FOOTBALL: Montello/Princeton/Green Lake ready for challenging season

Every team has dealt with challenges getting ready for the upcoming football season while dealing with restrictions and new protocols to protect kids from the COVID-19 pandemic, but maybe none more than the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake program.
Prior to the start of the first practice on Sept. 7, administration decided the team members from Green Lake couldn’t practice with their teammates from Montello and Princeton until Monday, Sept. 21. So, for the first two weeks of practice, the 10-12 players from Green Lake were working out on their own under the supervision of volunteer assistant coach Andy Gryske, while the rest of the team practiced in Princeton with head coach Lance Schultz and the rest of the coaching staff.
Considering his entire team won’t be together until four days before Friday’s scheduled opener against Wautoma, Schultz said things have been going pretty good.
“Being a tri-op, considering everything with how it has went so far, we’re very pleased with what is going on,” Schultz said on Sept. 15. “The volunteer over at Green Lake has been doing an excellent job, Andy Gryske, helping us out there. The schools our concerned, being a tri-op, they want to just have a little trial period to see how things reacted during school before we all join each other.
“Everybody has got to go through different stages, and we’re just happy to keep the kids safe and have a season. We’re lucky to be playing.”
When the Phoenix get to take the field, they will doing so a member of a new conference. Statewide realignment for football has the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake team leaving the Trailways Large Conference to join the South Central Conference. Joining MPGL in that league will be Adams-Friendship, Westfield, Wautoma, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Poynette, though Poynette will not play this fall, instead opting to move its football season to the spring.
Having to play a schedule of mostly new opponents will be an adjustment for the Phoenix.
“We’re going to have to learn these teams, and they’re going to have to learn us, and hopefully we just come out and play hard and be competitive every game,” Schultz said. “We’ve had some really good teams in the Trailways (Large Conference) that we went up against. … That was a really tough conference, and I believe we’re going to another tough conference. I don’t really know much about this conference. I’m still learning. Any time you can get out there and win a ballgame on a Friday night is an accomplishment. It’s hard to win games. It’s going to be a challenge.”
Winning games was something the Phoenix did just three times last season, though the year did get off to a promising start with a 28-22 victory over a traditionally-tough Iola-Scandinavia program. The Phoenix won three of their first four games overall, getting victories over Westfield and Parkview/Albany, but a loss to Horicon/Hustisford the following week was the start of a five-game losing streak to finish the season.
Injuries hit the Phoenix hard last season and were a big reason for the team’s late-season struggles. If injuries can be avoided this fall, the Phoenix should have the pieces to turn things around.
Among those key pieces are senior Billy Soda and junior Ethan Reilly. Both players were in a preseason battle for the team’s starting quarterback spot, and whoever doesn’t end up starting under center, will still be relied on to play a major role at a wide receiver spot.
Soda earned second-team, all-conference honors at receiver last season, when he caught 22 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns.
“Whichever one goes to be the quarterback between Billy and Ethan, the other one will the No. 1 receiver,” Schultz said. “Bill was actually second-team all-conference receiver last year, but he has a lot of talent at the quarterback position also. One of those guys will be our leading receiver.”
The team also has some talent returning at running back, led by senior Nate Postler, who average 7.2 yards per carry in limited time last season. Senior Collin Schueller is the team’s top returning rusher from a year ago (249 yards, 2 touchdowns), while junior Juneau Toutant (11.6 yards per carry a year ago) is also back to give the Phoenix three options to hand the ball to.
“Hopefully our running game will be there,” Schultz said. “We have a lot of speed, and quick guys, so if we can get everybody on the same page once Green Lake joins us, hopefully we will be able to run the ball a little bit this year.”
The offensive line also has some experience returning in senior Alex Douglas, along with juniors John Wagner and Sean Bollinger. All three of them played on the offensive line last season. Expected to join them on the offensive line is senior JJ Hurley, who was a tight end and running back last season.
“We need some more senior leadership on the line, so hopefully he can get that done,” Schultz said of Hurley.
Many of the team’s offensive leaders will also have to play on the defensive side of the ball. Expect to see Douglas and Wagner play on the defensive line, along with sophomore Colin Kinas. At linebacker, Schueler and Postler will lead the way, while Hurley, Toutant and Soda will anchor the defense in the backfield.
Schultz said the roster does lack seniors, with just six of them to start the season, but the future does look bright with a large freshman group. Some of those younger players could eventually be counted on to spell some of the older players on defense, but first must prove they are ready in practice.
“A lot of these guys are going to have to go both ways,” Schultz said. “We do have some upcoming freshman that are showing promise, but as of now, we don’t know on those guys yet.”
