PREP FOOTBALL: Montello/Princeton/Green Lake ready for challenging season

When the Phoenix get to take the field, they will doing so a member of a new conference. Statewide realignment for football has the Montello/Princeton/Green Lake team leaving the Trailways Large Conference to join the South Central Conference. Joining MPGL in that league will be Adams-Friendship, Westfield, Wautoma, Wisconsin Dells, Mauston and Poynette, though Poynette will not play this fall, instead opting to move its football season to the spring.

Having to play a schedule of mostly new opponents will be an adjustment for the Phoenix.

“We’re going to have to learn these teams, and they’re going to have to learn us, and hopefully we just come out and play hard and be competitive every game,” Schultz said. “We’ve had some really good teams in the Trailways (Large Conference) that we went up against. … That was a really tough conference, and I believe we’re going to another tough conference. I don’t really know much about this conference. I’m still learning. Any time you can get out there and win a ballgame on a Friday night is an accomplishment. It’s hard to win games. It’s going to be a challenge.”