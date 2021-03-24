PREP FOOTBALL: Necedah excited to get back on the field this spring

NECEDAH ― The coronavirus pandemic really put a damper on the Necedah football team, which decided to forgo the 2020 fall season and instead play in the alternate fall season put on by the WIAA.

It’s a nine-week season that includes the first two weeks of practice that started on March 8. The regular season would be seven weeks with first games being this weekend and ending the weekend of May 7.

“We’re just looking forward to the competition,” said Necedah coach Chris Rice, whose team opens Saturday against Royall at La Crosse Logan. “We haven’t been able to do anything. It’s been a year since this all started, now we’re starting to get a chance to do what the kids love doing. We’re just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there and play as many competitions as we can get.”

The conference will look a little different than it did in 2019. Luther played this past fall, so they won’t play in the spring, but the Scenic Bluffs will have Riverdale and Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca join from the Ridge & Valley Conference this season.

The Cardinals went 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference in 2019, so they’re yearning to get out on the field and bump helmets again.