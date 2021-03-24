PREP FOOTBALL: Necedah excited to get back on the field this spring

NECEDAH ― The coronavirus pandemic really put a damper on the Necedah football team, which decided to forgo the 2020 fall season and instead play in the alternate fall season put on by the WIAA.
It’s a nine-week season that includes the first two weeks of practice that started on March 8. The regular season would be seven weeks with first games being this weekend and ending the weekend of May 7.
“We’re just looking forward to the competition,” said Necedah coach Chris Rice, whose team opens Saturday against Royall at La Crosse Logan. “We haven’t been able to do anything. It’s been a year since this all started, now we’re starting to get a chance to do what the kids love doing. We’re just looking forward to the opportunity to get out there and play as many competitions as we can get.”
The conference will look a little different than it did in 2019. Luther played this past fall, so they won’t play in the spring, but the Scenic Bluffs will have Riverdale and Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca join from the Ridge & Valley Conference this season.
The Cardinals went 2-7 overall and 1-5 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference in 2019, so they’re yearning to get out on the field and bump helmets again.
Rice said he likes what the program is looking like so far, with 26 kids out for football this spring, and “more talking about joining at the JV level to get the program running the right way by having a JV and varsity team. Right now, we are taking the steps in the right direction to build the team where we want to see it.”
Rice likes what he’s seen from the Cardinals thus far.
"They’re really getting after it in practice. The intensity in practice has been great for us this year," he said. "We’re not having really any issues with having to motivate our kids. Our kids are coming wanting to play. That’s something that’s exciting for us.”
The Cardinals have junior quarterback Landon Murphy entering his second year as the starting quarterback. Last year, he threw for 771 yards, eight touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 56 of 119 completions.
Murphy’s expected to take that next step for the Cardinals to have success.
“He’s really learning the system,” Rice said. “He’s learning what he needs to do and where he needs to go with the ball versus certain defenses and certain coverages.”
Behind him in the backfield will be second-leading rusher Mehki Baradji, a junior who ran for 404 yards and a touchdown last season. He’s expected to have a bigger workload according to Rice as he takes over for last season’s leading rusher Jaron Murphy, who ran for 735 yards and eight touchdowns.
“He also put on a little bit weight this offseason to get himself ready to play,” Rice said, adding that Baradji wasn’t the only one to gain weight in order to play in the backfield.
Junior Dominic Bond went from a 150-pound guard last season to 190 pounds from the work he did in the weight room this offseason, and is expected to move to fullback this season. Rice said he also played a little quarterback last season as well.
“He’s one of the biggest gainers we have,” Rice said.
One thing the Cardinals are worried about this season might be the offensive line. They lose three starters from last season, and will count on sophomore Brandon Fuller as well as senior Dustyn Sparby to step up and anchor the group.
Other than that, Rice said the Cardinals are entering their third season of running the offense and expects big things.
“We want them to have more recognition, and to be able to do a few more things off the things we’ve done – our counters and our play-action passing,” Rice said. “We hope we can build off the things we’ve done the last couple of years, and give a little more diversity to our offense.”
One guy Rice knows he can count on is junior Josiah Hansen, who has been a two-year starter for the Cardinals at tight end and linebacker. He’s entering his third season after catching 24 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown last season. He also led the Cardinals with 51 assisted tackles and 24 solo tackles for 75 total.
“I think Josiah Hanson has a great chance to step up and be one of the better linebackers in the conference this year if he plays to his abilities,” Rice said.
Rice also said the Cardinals got junior transfer Stephan Daley from New Lisbon midseason last year and will be able to use him this year. He ran for 179 yards and a touchdown and totaled 48 tackles last season, which was third on the team.
“We’re not sure where we’re going to use him yet," Rice said, adding that running back, tight end and linebacker are all possibilities.
Daley brings a lot of talent in for the Cardinals who are expected to take a step up on defense as well.
“Defensively, we’re just trying to play fast and play disciplined at our responsibilities they have this year,” he said. “That junior class has a lot of kids that are coming up through it that could really impact us.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.