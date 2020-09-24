PREP FOOTBALL: Necedah ready to build off of 2019 successes next spring

Second-year Necedah coach Chris Rice was excited going into the football season, ready to see if the Cardinals could build on some of the things they did well last season.
The Cardinals didn’t have a lot of success winning games last year, finishing 2-7 overall and 1-5 Scenic Bluffs Conference, but Rice felt like the Cardinals, who were coming off a junior varsity-only season in 2018, did the best they could and were headed in the right direction.
Now, due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals will have to wait a little longer to see how much they’ve improved, as the Necedah decided to push football to the alternative spring season that begins on March 8.
“We were just excited to be back on the field,” Rice said. “We were excited to see what we could build on from the end of last year. That doesn’t change coming into the spring. It’s still going to be our mindset: Build on what we did the year prior.”
The Cardinals have a promising nucleus of returners. Running back Mehki Baradji, who was a first-team all-Scenic Bluffs as a utility player last season, when he ran for 404 yards and a touchdown while catching 12 passes for 112 yards and another score.
Baradji will have fellow junior Landen Murphy under center handing him the ball. Murphy completed 56 of 119 passes for 771 yards and eight touchdowns last season, helping him earn honorable mention.
“The biggest thing for any quarterback is going to be the leadership that he needs to improve the most on,” Rice said. “He needs to put the team on his back and be the leader we need him to be. He needs to work on his fundamentals. He was pretty rough coming in his first couple of years. He wasn’t planning on being a quarterback and we built him into one.”
Landen will have junior Josiah Hansen to throw the ball to this year. Hansen caught a team-high 24 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown to earn honorable mention honors a season ago.
Many of Necedah’s players, who Rice said had gotten together to run routes during the offseason, were bummed when they found out there wasn’t going to be a season this fall.
“At the same time, they’re excited to have the opportunity to at least play in the spring,” Rice said. “They’ve been talking about it for a while. They’re really excited for football. When they got the news we weren’t going to have it, they were messaging quite a bit about how they were bummed. They’ve been working their butts off to try to be a good team.”
Because of the virus, Rice said he wasn’t able to meet with any of their players during the summer, so he doesn’t know the type of progression many of them made during the offseason. To make matters worse, the weight room at the high school was also closed down, which hurt the rebuilding program.
“We did purchase an app called Platform that gives them at-home workouts,” Rice said. “They were sent at-home workouts, but we weren’t as pleased as we wanted to be with the participation in that. But it gave some of our kids like Mehki, they’re still working out on it. It’s improved a couple of kids, but not the majority like we want.”
The ones that do improve will be the ones to help out on defense. Rice said the Cardinals are switching from the 3-5-3 defensive unit to a 4-4 front because he believes the Cardinals “have a better sound defensive line and linebacker crew.”
Baradji is a returning outside linebacker who was fourth on the team with 46 total tackles.
“Last year was his first full year and he played very well for us on the defensive side of the ball as well,” Rice said. “He was one of our leading tacklers.”
Rice has a lot of confidence in Hansen at inside linebacker, and while he didn’t get all-conference recognition, he is one of the best players on the team at reading offenses and “locking the interior of the defense.”
Senior Jacob Waltemath is a defensive end who Rice said was switched there from defensive tackle in the last game of the 2019 season and performed well. And fellow senior Robert Swenson could wreck some havoc in the trenches with Waltemath.
“Other than that, we’re going to have some new bodies in some new positions, and we’re going to have a lot of open competitions for positions,” Rice said. “That’s going to be one of the coolest things about this year is the competitiveness for starting spots.”
Rice said he’s hoping the Cardinals will be an improved team this spring, and are able to get back to where Necedah football once was. However, in order to do that, they have to start competing in the offseason, and in the weight room.
“From what I’ve seen the last two years, we’ve lost the offseason every year,” he said. “It’s just something we’re going to try to change the culture of the way the kids around here have been going about things.”
That core junior class that’s led by Baradji is the class that came in with Rice a few years ago, and each one has the right approach.
“They’ve been the group where they’ve had a workman’s like attitude all the time,” Rice said. “They get after it. They’re going to be juniors and they’re probably the heart and soul of our program. They’re the ones that will hopefully show the younger ones how to get it done.”
