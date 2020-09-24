PREP FOOTBALL: Necedah ready to build off of 2019 successes next spring

“The biggest thing for any quarterback is going to be the leadership that he needs to improve the most on,” Rice said. “He needs to put the team on his back and be the leader we need him to be. He needs to work on his fundamentals. He was pretty rough coming in his first couple of years. He wasn’t planning on being a quarterback and we built him into one.”

Landen will have junior Josiah Hansen to throw the ball to this year. Hansen caught a team-high 24 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown to earn honorable mention honors a season ago.

Many of Necedah’s players, who Rice said had gotten together to run routes during the offseason, were bummed when they found out there wasn’t going to be a season this fall.

“At the same time, they’re excited to have the opportunity to at least play in the spring,” Rice said. “They’ve been talking about it for a while. They’re really excited for football. When they got the news we weren’t going to have it, they were messaging quite a bit about how they were bummed. They’ve been working their butts off to try to be a good team.”