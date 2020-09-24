PREP FOOTBALL: New Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde stressing off-field focus in search of on-field improvement

This is definitely not the way Linde pictured year one on the job going after being hired in February following the resignation of Steve Kuenzi at the end of last season.

“Ever since I’ve had the interest of coaching or envisioned myself being a head coach, it was always the utmost excitement to get going and lead a group of young men and women, and to represent our community with positivity,” Linde said. “That’s not going to change whether it’s my first year or my 10th year. This year certainly has caused some frustration because that opportunity to put myself out there to demonstrate the changes we’re going to make as a program has been put on hold. We’ve got a mission right now and that’s from (now) to March 8 to get our program as good as it can possibly be because we know Waunakee is not taking any days off right now. DeForest isn’t taking any days off.”

Those two teams have been perennial state title contenders over the last 25 years, — DeForest is the defending Division 3 state champion and Waunakee is the defending D2 state runner-up — and Linde wants to get Beaver Dam into the same stratosphere.

It starts with commitment and discipline.