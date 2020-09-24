PREP FOOTBALL: New Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde stressing off-field focus in search of on-field improvement

Brock Linde is frustrated.
The COVID-19 pandemic has really left the first-year head football coach at Beaver Dam with a bitter taste in his mouth.
The Badger Conference decided on July 31 to not have a conference season or sponsor conference championships this fall because the conference spans seven counties and pandemic restrictions varied widely from county to county across the league.
Beaver Dam was still planning on moving forward with a non-conference schedule, though, but then on Aug. 25 the Dodge County Health Department issued a guideline that school districts postpone extracurricular activities deemed as high risk of spreading the coronavirus until four weeks after the start of school. As a result, Beaver Dam chose to not have what would have been a five-game regular season and instead opted for the WIAA's "alternate fall season" that will take place from March 8 (the first day of practice) until May 3 (week 7 of the regular season).
Linde is champing at the bit to get the wheels in motion on his new regime, and having to wait is eating at him.
“I’m frustrated for our community. I’m frustrated for our parents. I’m frustrated for our kids. I’m frustrated for the overall dynamic that sports provide for our high school communities in general,” Linde said. “I want to get going. I want to start changing some things within the program that we’ve discussed as a staff that are in our mission statement and in our vision in what we want Beaver Dam football to be.”
This is definitely not the way Linde pictured year one on the job going after being hired in February following the resignation of Steve Kuenzi at the end of last season.
“Ever since I’ve had the interest of coaching or envisioned myself being a head coach, it was always the utmost excitement to get going and lead a group of young men and women, and to represent our community with positivity,” Linde said. “That’s not going to change whether it’s my first year or my 10th year. This year certainly has caused some frustration because that opportunity to put myself out there to demonstrate the changes we’re going to make as a program has been put on hold. We’ve got a mission right now and that’s from (now) to March 8 to get our program as good as it can possibly be because we know Waunakee is not taking any days off right now. DeForest isn’t taking any days off.”
Those two teams have been perennial state title contenders over the last 25 years, — DeForest is the defending Division 3 state champion and Waunakee is the defending D2 state runner-up — and Linde wants to get Beaver Dam into the same stratosphere.
It starts with commitment and discipline.
“We need to increase our players’ passion for the game, and desire to train in the offseason, desire to succeed in the classroom, so they get the opportunities to participate," Linde said. "The commitment to behave socially outside of school environments, so we’re not dealing with some of that off-the-field drama — I think commitment has been a word that I’ve stressed the most to kids.
“What are we going to do? How do we change things if we’re not able to put in the energies that we know are required to compete against some of these really elite teams? When you look at those elite teams, they’re all high school players. They’re all the same age as our kids, but somehow those programs have something a little bit different. We’ve spent a lot of time as a staff trying to narrow down what that thing is that separates the Waunakees and DeForests.”
From the first player-coach meeting Linde had since taking over the helm, he said he’s stressed the importance of being in the weight room as a close second to what they do inside the classroom. Due to COVID-19, the weight rooms were closed for a significant period of time, but when they were allowed to open mid-summer, Linde said numbers were better than they had been in years past.
Linde said there were seven workout sessions throughout the day, with up to 20 athletes allowed to work out at a time. Linde, who didn’t supervise any of the afternoon sessions, did like the consistency of attendance he saw with the 6:30 a.m. group that included seniors Carter Riesen and Nate Abel, juniors Evan Sharkey, Alex Soto, Colton Fakes, Ben Scharfenberg, sophomores Hayden DeZarn, Carson Grahan, Carson Kid and Ozzy DeWees.
And Linde also named Connor Strasser, Karl Weidler, Charlie Friedl, James Westover, Luka Hoffman, Carter Hammes, Nolan Huffman, Easton Abel, Rylan Cousineau, Michael Fox, Ayden Garcia, Jack Mitchell, Landon Semrau, and Sean Setzer as having had fantastic attendance at the morning sessions.
“I’m excited to reward the kids who are going to work really hard from now until the spring season begins,” Linde said. “With all things considered, I thought we had a really nice summer of strength and conditioning work.
“I hope we don’t lose momentum moving into the spring. I’m really excited to reward the kids who are going to put in the work.”
Linde said another aspect that should help the Golden Beavers is that the coaching staff grew in number to 12 individuals. Matt Berg, a 2014 Beaver Dam High School graduate, returns as the quarterbacks coach while 2020 grad Zach Schoenberger returns to help out the underclassmen on the offense and defensive lines and at tight end.
Dom Sanchez has coaching experience at Rio and played football at Chattanooga and is helping out. Shawn Bansemer, who played at Ripon College, will help out the defensive line and fullbacks. Jim Braemer, a 1980 BDHS graduate who helped the Golden Beavers win the 1979 Division 1 state championship and had a coaching stop at Columbus in the 1990s, returns to help out the skill positions.
“I think it’s important we surround ourselves with the most knowledgeable people, especially people who know how to work with kids,” Linde said. “This is an educational-based athletics, so we want to make sure education is at the forefront of what we do. To be able to go from nine to 12 coaches gives us an opportunity to change our practice model that we’ve used the last couple of years. I think we’re going to be able to maximize our time a lot more.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!