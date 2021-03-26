PREP FOOTBALL: New coach, increase in number of players on roster has Waupun eyeing progress

It’s no secret that the Waupun prep football team hasn’t experienced much success as of late, at least as far as wins and losses go.

So first-year head coach Ron Walters isn’t going to worry a lot about wins and losses — not in the traditional sense, anyway.

“We try to find the small victories in things,” he said. “For example, if you hold the other team to under 200 yards rushing. We find little goals that we think we can attain, and we strive for them. And then once we find those small successes, we celebrate them — we get excited about it.”

Walters & Co. will kick off the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” — for teams that couldn’t compete at the normal time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — tonight against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy in a game being played at Kewaskum.

And the Warriors will be trying to inch forward as a program in just the manner Walter said, one foot in front of the other, little by little.

“The big victories aren’t always going to come,” he said, “so we understand the big picture of, ‘Hey, every little victory adds up to having a big, huge victory in the end.’”