PREP FOOTBALL: New coach, increase in number of players on roster has Waupun eyeing progress

It’s no secret that the Waupun prep football team hasn’t experienced much success as of late, at least as far as wins and losses go.
So first-year head coach Ron Walters isn’t going to worry a lot about wins and losses — not in the traditional sense, anyway.
“We try to find the small victories in things,” he said. “For example, if you hold the other team to under 200 yards rushing. We find little goals that we think we can attain, and we strive for them. And then once we find those small successes, we celebrate them — we get excited about it.”
Walters & Co. will kick off the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” — for teams that couldn’t compete at the normal time last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — tonight against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy in a game being played at Kewaskum.
And the Warriors will be trying to inch forward as a program in just the manner Walter said, one foot in front of the other, little by little.
“The big victories aren’t always going to come,” he said, “so we understand the big picture of, ‘Hey, every little victory adds up to having a big, huge victory in the end.’”
The next victory — the one that does count in the win column — will, indeed, be a big one for Waupun as it will end a losing streak that currently stands at 21 games, dating back to a 26-6 victory over rival Ripon on Sept. 22, 2017.
And Walters thinks the Warriors are talented enough to give it a good go at snapping the drought.
Under center playing quarterback in Waupun’s Wing-T scheme will be senior Carson Bresser, who in 2019 in a more wide-open offensive system passed for 67.9 yards per game with three TDs. He also ran for 148 yards overall and had a pair of rushing scores.
Bresser also will be Waupun’s kicker. And, if Walters calculations are correct, the Warriors might not have to march as far down the field as in the past in order to put points on the scoreboard.
“Carson’s worked really hard. He’s been going to some pretty high-level kicking camps,” Walters said. “I have a lot of confidence in him right now — I’m very confident that he’d go out and do well, probably from 50 yards even. He’s a good kicker.”
Called upon to hand it off more this spring than he has in the past, Bresser will have the services of junior Lucas Meyer, who Walters has been very impressed with since taking over last offseason.
Walters said he’s expecting a “breakout year” from the 6-2, 215-pounder.
“Big, strong kid,” Walters said. “He seems more energized than I’ve noticed in the past. And the team is kind of jelling around him — they want him to succeed. So our offensive line is working hard to go ahead and make nice big holes for him.”
One of the reasons Walters — who was an assistant at Waupun for most of the 2000s before a couple years as an assistant in Beaver Dam, two more back at Waupun and the last two years off—is going with the Wing-T is that it’s a scheme that, with the right amount of first downs and not many turnovers, can do a good job of keeping the ball away from the opponent.
It’s also a good system for utilizing undersized players in the running game.
“Misdirection,” Walters said, “so that instead of blowing people off the line we can get angle blocks to create holes that way.”
Among those up front looking to pave the way will be 6-foot, 260-pound guard Joey Rudack, a four-year starter, as well as a three-year starter in senior 5-11, 185-pound senior center Gavin Uhrmacher.
Walters also listed 5-11, 190-pound senior running back Tristan Garibo as a “slash type player” and senior Kellen Hacht as a wing back/slot receiver, in addition to senior wide receivers Wyatt Paul and Brady Gerritson.
And 6-4, 210-pound senior Ayden Enders is listed as an offensive tackle.
On defense the Warriors will be led by 2015 Waupun graduate Adrian Harmsen, who went on to play defensive back at Winona (Minn.) State. And the new coordinator should have a good core of players to help him bring the unit along, led by Garibo at middle linebacker and Enders and Meyer at defensive end.
“He’ll be our anchor,” Walters said of Garibo, adding that the Warriors are “really strong on the edges” with Enders and Meyer, the latter having notched a tackle for loss, a sack and forced fumble in 2019.
The pandemic has been a boon of sorts for Waupun, with roster numbers up from recent years due in part, Walters speculates, to the fact some kids haven’t had a sport to participate in since as far back as 2019.
Case in point: Of the 13 seniors out for the team this spring, 10 are first-year players.
And Walters is going to make sure it’s a good experience for them.
“I’m favoring the seniors,” he said. “I feel like they’ve lost a lot in the last year, so I want to give them as many opportunities as I can to go ahead and get on the field and play.
“The younger kids, the underclassmen, they’re in a position where they can really learn what offense and defense we’re putting in, and hopefully they’ll get good quality reps where it will be able to carry over the short summer to when we get back into it in (August).”
All in all, it’s all about inching forward.
“Our general expectations,” Walter said, “are just to take small steps to improve the program.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.