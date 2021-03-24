PREP FOOTBALL: New coach, new offensive, defensive schemes have Royall ready to take strides this spring

Rome wasn’t built in a day, as the saying goes.

It’s with that mindset that the Royall prep football team is proceeding this spring, having changed coaches from a team that went 1-8 in 2019 and now is in the process of installing new offensive and defensive schemes.

“We’ve made a lot of big changes this year, so overall, we’re trying to keep it simple and really establish our base plays — our base calls — on both sides of the ball,” said new coach Kole Huth, an assistant in 2018 and 2019 for old coach Ryan Olson. “And that way, no matter if we have to switch guys in and out, hopefully we’re still prepared because it’s keeping it simple. We’re not going to try to throw too much at them at once, and really try to establish some fundamental football.”

The good news is that, while the number of players on the roster is down a smidge this spring for one reason or another, the Panthers do have a handful of talented players to build around.

They’re playing this spring in the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” that was created for fall sports teams that couldn’t compete at the normal time of year because of the pandemic, and they’ll kick of the campaign Saturday afternoon against Necedah in a game scheduled for 2 p.m. at La Crosse Logan.