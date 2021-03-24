PREP FOOTBALL: New coach, new offensive, defensive schemes have Royall ready to take strides this spring

Rome wasn’t built in a day, as the saying goes.
It’s with that mindset that the Royall prep football team is proceeding this spring, having changed coaches from a team that went 1-8 in 2019 and now is in the process of installing new offensive and defensive schemes.
“We’ve made a lot of big changes this year, so overall, we’re trying to keep it simple and really establish our base plays — our base calls — on both sides of the ball,” said new coach Kole Huth, an assistant in 2018 and 2019 for old coach Ryan Olson. “And that way, no matter if we have to switch guys in and out, hopefully we’re still prepared because it’s keeping it simple. We’re not going to try to throw too much at them at once, and really try to establish some fundamental football.”
The good news is that, while the number of players on the roster is down a smidge this spring for one reason or another, the Panthers do have a handful of talented players to build around.
They’re playing this spring in the WIAA’s “alternate fall season” that was created for fall sports teams that couldn’t compete at the normal time of year because of the pandemic, and they’ll kick of the campaign Saturday afternoon against Necedah in a game scheduled for 2 p.m. at La Crosse Logan.
Under center will be senior Max Benish, who’s making the switch from wide receiver because Huth said he’s a good fit for the Wing-T scheme the Panthers will be employing.
“He has not been quarterback before but I still have all the confidence in the world in him. He’s stepped up and stepped into our Wing-T very nicely,” Huth said. “Even though he’s a first-year quarterback, that’s one position that I’m not too worried about right now. He does a good job with understanding the footwork of the Wing-T along with throwing a nice ball as well.”
Benish will have a pair of experienced running backs to hand off to in seniors Jameson Bender, a second team All-Scenic Bluffs Conference selection last season, and Zephyr Turner, the team’s leading rusher in 2019.
Turner churned out 641 yards on the ground (6.5 yards per carry) while Bender had 375 (4.5), combining for 1,016 yards in all. They had five touchdowns a piece, accounting for 10 of the Panthers’ 14 TDs on the year and 60 of the team’s 97 points.
“They do a great job complementing each other, because Jameson is the fullback and he’s your typical quick-hitting, a bit of a bruiser, downhill running fullback and then Zephyr — who also runs hard and isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder — has a little bit more patience when it comes to following the guards and seeing the hole. And they both have decent speed, too,” Huth said.
“I’m excited to have them both back this year. They’ve been running backs for a while at Royall and now it’s their senior year, their time to shine. Hopefully they can step up and lead the team down the field.”
Helping the ground game go will be senior offensive lineman Mason McCluskey, a second team all-league choice as a junior.
The Panthers lost five offensive starters to graduation off of the 2019 squad, the same number as they lost to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” on the defensive side.
Returnees include Benish, a second team all-league selection at defensive back, and second team all-conference defensive lineman Ashton Roach, a senior this spring.
Roach was fifth on the team in tackles (34), had one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles while Benish had 22 tackles and forced one fumble.
Turner and Roach also return on defense after combining for 98 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2019.
Despite a general lack of experience on defense, though, Huth isn’t — or at least wasn’t in September when he was interviewed for a story at that time — worried much about that side of the ball.
“I am confident in this year’s group,” he said then, “simply because we have some hard-nosed athletes who hustle and aren’t afraid of contact.”
Huth also feels that the one-win campaign Royall put together in 2019 wasn’t truly indicative of the team’s talent level or ability.
“That record didn’t actually represent that team,” he said in September. “There were many games that were decided in the fourth quarter, and many of those games we seemed to shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Huth is hoping that focusing on putting one foot in front of the other — shooting neither — will help eliminate some of the mistakes that plagued the team in 2019 while also fostering progress in not just the new offensive and defensive schemes but in the direction of the program as a whole.
He’s also hopeful that roster numbers dipping from the low-to-mid 30s if football in the Scenic Bluffs would have been played in the fall to 23 now is just a blip.
“Looking into the future, we do have a good freshmen class next year and there’s another good eighth grade class coming up, so the numbers I hope will improve,” Huth said. “This year the biggest reason our numbers fell is some of our students chose the virtual side and therefore just are not participating in sports. And also it overlaps with baseball by quite a bit, which doesn’t help encourage kids to do football and baseball for almost an entire month.”
Baseball pitchers begin camp Sunday, April 11—a week earlier than position players—in order to start stretching their arms out, with practice for all players starting Monday, April 19. Football, meantime, won’t wrap up until the Panthers play their final game on May 7 at Bangor.
Huth also theorized that starting football practice in early March, amid at times blustery, cold weather conditions, also may have turned some kids off as opposed to starting in the more favorable weather conditions of early August.
“So this year we’ve lost a few kids,” he said. “But I don’t see that being a long-term issue — I do think we’ll get our numbers back up closer to 30 by next year. This year is just one of those weird years; COVID plus playing in the spring is not ideal for a lot of kids.”
Regardless, though, Huth remains bullish about this year’s team.
“All in all,” he said, “we’re young but we’re excited.
“Our kids work hard — they play hard. We’re going to keep it simple so that it’s just clear minds equal fast feet and kids that play hard. We’re not very big, we don’t have that many numbers, but I’m hoping to play fast and play hard.”
