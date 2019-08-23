For the past two seasons, New Lisbon has come painfully close to punching its ticket to the playoffs.
The Rockets entered 2017 having qualified for the postseason in four of the previous five years. Following a 4-2 start to the season, they were well positioned to get back to the playoffs once again. However, a narrow six-point loss to Royall set them up with a must-win game against Hillsboro to close the regular season.
In that contest, New Lisbon allowed the Tigers to score 20 straight points after taking a 12-point lead. Though the Rockets rallied back from the eight-point deficit to tie it in the fourth quarter, Hillsboro won on a field goal as time expired to deny New Lisbon a spot in the playoffs.
Last year, New Lisbon once again fell one game shy of a postseason berth.
Despite a 5-3 record overall, a 2-3 mark in conference play prevented a return trip to the playoffs. Ultimately, it was a 6-0 loss to Royall in the penultimate game of the regular season that kept the Rockets on the outside looking in.
That’s all in the past now for New Lisbon, but the road back toward the postseason won’t get any easier for now. The Rockets will be fielding a small, incredibly youthful squad in 2019. Their roster is expected to sit at 22 players this year, 16 of whom are freshmen or sophomores. They return a total of only 10 letter-winners and four starters from last season.
“(The underclassmen) are going to get thrown into the fire pretty quick here, so we’ll see how they react,” New Lisbon coach Brad Bever said. “It’s one of those years where you just try to make adjustments and see what happens. Stay healthy, that’s a big thing right now.”
As if the youth and small roster wasn’t enough, there is an additional challenge facing the Rockets: they won’t be able to play any games in New Lisbon this year.
Over this summer, the next phase of New Lisbon High School’s new athletic complex project began. The entire project has spanned over several years through multiple phases, including construction of a new scoreboard, concession stand and softball field.
Currently, construction is in full swing on a new football field with a track around it. Bever said the project is scheduled to be totally completed toward the end of November, as long as the late summer and early fall weather cooperates. In the meantime, this leaves the football team without a home in New Lisbon.
For the upcoming season, the Rockets will play their designated home games in Necedah.
“Not having a home field is tough sometimes,” Bever said. “You have to acclimate yourself to where we’re going to have to get dressed here at New Lisbon, both teams will get on a bus and head to Necedah and play the game.”
There will be obstacles to overcome for sure, but there are also reasons for optimism for New Lisbon fans. Chief among them is the man under center for the Rockets: senior quarterback Gunnar Pedersen.
Pedersen returns for one last season following a stellar 2018 campaign. In eight games last year, Pedersen rushed for 815 yards and 14 touchdowns while posting another 554 yards and two touchdowns through the air. For his efforts, he was named to the all-conference first team at the conclusion of the season.
Having one of the most dynamic players in the Scenic Bluffs Conference obviously never hurts, but Bever knows it’ll be crucial for the Rockets to provide him with some help so it doesn’t become a one-man show.
“We’ve got, probably, one of the better players in the conference in Gunnar Pedersen. But you’ve got to put something around him too. A guy can’t run for his life the whole time,” Bever said. “So we’re going to try to incorporate a little bit of a different offense and hopefully that’ll help us to utilize him and utilize some of our younger linemen.”
For his part, Pedersen said he hopes to lead the conference in both rushing and passing yards and find his way back to the all-conference first team. But above all else, he’d like to see the Rockets return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 before his high school career comes to a close.
“Make the playoffs. That’s definitely the ultimate goal at the end of the year,” Pedersen said. “If we can make the playoffs, I’d say that’s a pretty successful season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)