NECEDAH — Early in the third quarter, New Lisbon seized a 22-21 lead in what had been a highly competitive game up to that point. From there on in, it was all Southwestern.
The Wildcats (1-0) scored the final 26 points of the game on their way to a 47-22 victory over the Rockets (0-1) Friday, August 23 in Necedah. Though the final score indicated a comfortable win for Southwestern, it didn’t start out that way.
New Lisbon held an 8-6 lead through one quarter and only trailed 21-14 at halftime. Early in the third quarter, the Rockets seized the lead once again.
On a third and long, New Lisbon senior quarterback Gunnar Pedersen did his best Aaron Rodgers impersonation by eluding several tacklers and finding an open man downfield for a first down to keep the drive alive. Shortly thereafter, Pedersen scampered home for an 18-yard touchdown run and then added a successful two-point conversion run to give the Rockets the 22-21 advantage.
However, the good times wouldn’t last long for New Lisbon.
While the Rockets are fielding a small roster this season, Southwestern has a team with a fairly robust turnout. That proved pivotal in the second half, as the Rockets appeared gassed (and lost a couple of costly turnovers) while the Wildcats continued to look fresh.
Southwestern scored 26 unanswered points to end the game to win by 25.
“We basically have 15 guys and they have 40 guys,” said New Lisbon head coach Brad Bever. “Our guys ran out of juice and we had a couple key injuries, so we had some guys playing who haven’t seen much varsity action before. But we kept playing hard and coming hard.”
Pedersen had a solid outing for the Rockets, completing 11 of 19 passes for 93 yards and an interception while adding 22 rushes for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore fullback Stephen Daley added another rushing touchdown.
“(Pedersen) is one of the better players in the conference,” Bever said. “We just have to find ways to utilize him and find ways to use him sometimes almost as a decoy too because teams are going to key on him. So we’ve got to find ways, not only with him running the ball, also other ways we can get the ball to some other kids.”
The game also marked New Lisbon’s first “home game” of the 2019 season. New Lisbon’s football field is currently being renovated as part of the school district’s new athletic complex project that leaves the Rockets without a field to play on in New Lisbon this fall.
Instead, the Rockets are playing their home games in Necedah this season. While Bever admitted it was difficult playing a home game away from home, he also continued to thank Necedah for giving them a place to play for the season.
“It’s just not the same as playing at home,” Bever said of the atmosphere for the game. “But (Necedah) has been nice enough to accommodate us and we appreciate them for that. So we want to thank their school district.”
New Lisbon is back in action with a non-conference road game against Boscobel (0-1) Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m.
