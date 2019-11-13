Gunnar Pedersen consistently did a little bit of everything for the New Lisbon Rockets in 2019, so it comes as no shock that he made repeated appearances on the all-conference team.
Pedersen was named to the all-conference first team at quarterback, outside linebacker and punter when the Scenic Bluffs Conference released its all-conference teams and postseason awards for this year.
On the season, the New Lisbon senior threw for 737 yards and seven touchdowns while running for 913 yards and 13 touchdowns to lead the way for the Rockets. Other New Lisbon all-conference first-team honorees were sophomore Stephen Daley at split end and senior Eugene Taylor at defensive back. Daley and senior Kaleb Baumgart were second-team picks at defensive end and inside linebacker, respectively.
Representing the Rockets as all-conference honorable mentions were sophomore Ean Quarne, junior TJ Owens and freshman Lucas Vercimak.
In its return to the varsity level after a one-year hiatus in 2018, Necedah garnered two all-conference first-team selections: senior Jaron Murphy at running back and sophomore Mekhi Baradji as a utility player.
Murphy ran for 735 yards and eight touchdowns on 9.5 yards per carry and added 239 yards and four touchdowns receiving. Baradji rushed for 404 yards and a touchdown on 6.5 yards per carry and added 112 yards and a touchdown receiving.
Necedah’s all-conference honorable mentions were sophomore Josiah Hansen, junior Robert Swenson and sophomore Landen Murphy.
Royall didn’t have any first-team selections, but did garner four second-team picks: junior Jameson Bender at running back, junior Mason McCluskey at offensive lineman, junior Ashton Roach at defensive end and junior Max Benish at defensive back.
On the season, Bender rushed for 375 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Royall’s all-conference honorable mentions were seniors Keith Schnurr, Brenden Ziems and Kaleb Olson.
Sportsmanship award winners included Necedah senior Jaron Murphy, New Lisbon junior Johnny Olson and Royall senior Kaleb Olson.
Bangor senior running back/inside linebacker was named the 2019 Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year. Fellow Bangor senior Grant Manke was named the Lineman of the Year and Cashton’s Jered Hemmersbach was awarded Coach of the Year honors.
Bangor steamrolled is way to a 6-0 record in Scenic Bluffs play and another conference championship. Brookwood, Cashton and Hillsboro each went 4-2 in conference play to tie for second and earn a playoff bid. Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall tied for fifth at 1-5.
In Level 1 of the Division 7 playoffs, Brookwood lost to Reedsville, Black Hawk/Warren bounced Cashton and Lourdes Academy defeated Hillsboro.
Bangor, which is seeking its third state title in five years, remains alive in the postseason with a perfect 12-0 record on the year. The Cardinals will face Edgar in a Division 7 state semifinal matchup Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m. at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
The Scenic Bluffs Conference will look slightly different in 2020 thanks to statewide football-only conference realignment. Hillsboro will leave the conference with Onalaska Luther joining the Scenic Bluffs.
