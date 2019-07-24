Last week, some of the state’s best football players who wrapped up their senior seasons last fall converged on Oshkosh to represent their respective high schools one final time.
From Juneau County, New Lisbon graduate James Steele and Royall head coach Ryan Olson participated in the all-star week. Steele, who graduated from New Lisbon High School this spring, played on the offensive line for the Rockets throughout his career. He was a first-team all-conference selection in 2018. As a team, New Lisbon went 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Scenic Bluffs play to narrowly miss out on a postseason bid.
The upcoming 2019 season will be Olson’s fifth as Royall’s head coach. During his tenure, the Panthers are 17-22. In 2018, Royall was 4-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play while making its third consecutive playoff appearance.
For the all-star game, Olson served on Potosi-Cassville head coach Mark Siegert’s staff. It marked the second time he served on the coaching staff at the WFCA All-Star Games, having also previously done so in 2017. The call from Siegert asking him to be a member of his all-star game staff came all the way back during the winter.
“I was asked to coach by the coach at Potosi-Cassville, Mark Siegert,” Olson said. “I believe it was around December or so that we were selected or asked to help coach in it.”
The all-star games themselves cap off a week-long event for the players and coaches that features practices and team-building activities.
“The players report on Sunday. So it’s your first time really getting to know them and talk with them at length,” Olson said. “It’s pretty much right into it right away then with practices. We have two practices a day and we do a bunch of team activities and different stuff. You have a whole offense and a whole defense you have to put in in three or four days.”
It’s certainly a condensed schedule for the players and coaches to come together as a cohesive unit, but Olson enjoyed watching the players forge connections and friendships in their brief time together.
“One of the coolest things is you see guys that played against each other and were rivals and didn’t care for one another when they played against each other, all of a sudden they’re good friends. They’re sitting there, talking and hanging out all the time,” Olson said. “So it’s just a great experience to see that: guys who competed against each other for the past four years now are on the same team.”
For the all-star games themselves, there was a tripleheader Saturday, July 20 featuring games between North and South teams for large schools, small schools and eight-man football at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium. Steele and Olson represented the small-school South team, who fell 21-14 to the North all-stars.
The WFCA All-Star Games raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. Over the years, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has raised more than $3 million for this cause.
For Olson, the cause behind the whole all-star week is the most important part of the whole thing and certainly the most eye-opening aspect of it.
“The biggest takeaway I had was when you see the kids come in that have been through multiple rounds of chemo, multiple open-heart surgeries and things like that. And they’re just kids,” Olson said. “They’re younger than our high school guys. They’re six years old and they’ve gone through chemo multiple times. It brings tears to your eyes and you get emotional because you’re dealing with kids that are so innocent and haven’t experienced life yet and they’ve already gone through this tragic thing.
“That’s why it’s great that we can help raise money for Children’s Hospital and get different things to help those kids out because it’s something that’s truly needed.”
