PREP FOOTBALL: New-look South Central, Scenic Bluffs conferences set for unveiling in 2020 (or beyond)

At least in football, the South Central is now a seven-team conference for the foreseeable future. They’re not the only conference featuring Juneau County schools to be affected by these changes.

The Scenic Bluffs Conference will remain a seven-team league in football, but with one change. Hillsboro has moved to the Ridge & Valley Conference while Onalaska Luther joins existing Scenic Bluffs members Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Necedah, New Lisbon and Royall.

Luther spent a single season as a member of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) in 2019 and was previously part of the Coulee Conference.

The Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op is leaving not just the Ridge & Valley Conference, but 11- player football entirely. The Silver Wolves are joining 8-player football as a member of the Southern Conference along with Belmont, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Oakfield, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian, Williams Bay and Wisconsin Heights.

Of course, the question still remains whether there will be a 2020 high school football season in Wisconsin and what it will look like if there is one in the age of COVID-19. If there is a season, things will obviously look quite different. And when there is a fully normal season in the future, we’ll still get a dramatically different Wisconsin high school football landscape due to this statewide realignment.

