PREP FOOTBALL: New Royall head coach Huth takes baton from Olson

One of the simplest gauges of a coach’s tenure at a school is whether they left the program in a better state than they found it. By that standard, Ryan Olson’s time at the helm of the Royall football team was a rousing success.
When Olson was appointed head coach of the Panthers back in 2015, he took over at a program that had fallen on some hard times.
Under long-time head coach Jack Sulik, who served in the role at Royall from 1983 to 2002, the Panthers went 104-61 with four conference titles and 11 playoff appearances in the last 12 years of Sulik’s tenure.
Over the next decade-plus following Sulik’s departure in 2002, the football program endured its share of difficulties. Between Sulik and Olson, Royall cycled through five different head coaches and compiled a 20-88 record that included a 39-game losing streak that lasted from 2004 to the beginning of the 2009 season.
It was under Olson that their fortunes finally began to change.
After posting a 2-7 record in Olson’s inaugural season, the Panthers found a groove over the next three years. During this time, they went 15-15 and not only ended a 14-year postseason drought, but rattled off three consecutive playoff appearances and picked up the first postseason win in program history in 2016.
The Panthers did surprisingly stumble to a 1-8 record (including a snakebitten 0-3 mark in one-possession games) in 2019 that ended their playoff streak, but their relatively high turnout numbers at both the high school and middle school levels holds potential of a bright future. However, Olson won’t be around to see it.
Earlier this spring, he received an offer to become the new athletic director at West Salem High School near La Crosse. It was an opportunity Olson felt he couldn’t pass up, so he jumped at the chance to take the next step in his career.
“It was a great opportunity for my career, but not an easy decision,” Olson said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Royall, but I got that opportunity to advance my career and so I took that opportunity.”
During his five-year tenure, the Panthers went 18-30 overall with an 11-18 mark in Scenic Bluffs Conference play.
Olson expressed pride in the relationships he forged with his players over the years and the strides they made together as a program. To him, seeing turnout numbers steadily increase — especially at a time where overall football turnout is decreasing nationwide — was particularly meaningful.
“It’s meant more than I could even really put into words,” Olson said of coaching at Royall. “It’s where I started my career and seen a team go from 20, 21 kids on it when I took over to a team that was consistently in the high 30s to 40s. At a school with a declining enrollment, to get that many kids out has just been amazing.”
To fill his shoes, Royall tabbed Kole Huth as its next head football coach. Huth is an elementary/intermediate guidance counselor within the school district and spent the previous two years as an assistant on Olson’s staff.
“Kole will have big shoes to fill following Ryan who was our head football coach for five years. In those five years Ryan really built up the program, doubling the size of his roster,” Royall athletic director Sarah Gruen said in a statement. “We are super excited to have Kole Huth stepping up as our new head football coach. … He’s super knowledgeable about the sport, and the kids really respect him. He’s the perfect fit for the job. I can’t wait to see him succeed under the Friday night lights.”
Olson lauded the choice of Huth as his replacement.
“I think he’ll do a great job. He’s in it for the right reasons: to make the kids better. He cares about kids,” Olson said. “I said this on Twitter and I’ve said it to a lot of people: if I had one person that I could’ve chose to take over, it would’ve been him.”
Huth admitted he was hesitant at first about seeking the position once it opened up. His two years as an assistant under Olson were his only football coaching experience and he was unsure if he was ready to make that big jump to head coach so soon. But after receiving support from players and community members, Huth decided to take the plunge.
“After a while, I got quite a few texts and calls from athletes and parents and staff really encouraging me to do it,” Huth said. “That was kind of the final nudge that gave me the courage to do it.”
Though he’s only recently taken up coaching, Huth says football has been a lifelong passion of his. In high school, he played fullback for Ithaca under Hall of Fame coach Dan Rice and his wing-T offense. Huth admitted he plans on implementing a slightly different offense at Royall than the one they’ve used under Olson, but preferred to remain mum on the specifics for now.
Huth credits Olson’s tutelage for helping him prepare for this role. As much as anything, he hopes to maintain Royall’s current high football turnout moving forward by making the sport fun and accessible for the kids who come out.
“One of things I’ll always try to take from Ryan: he did a good job of making football fun and exciting, which shows,” Huth said. “I’m walking into a program that has a little over 40 kids coming out. For a school our size, that kind of unheard of. Those are great numbers. He did a great job of making it exciting and fun and getting kids looking forward to it, so that’s something I hope to continue.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!