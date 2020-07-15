PREP FOOTBALL: New Royall head coach Huth takes baton from Olson

“Kole will have big shoes to fill following Ryan who was our head football coach for five years. In those five years Ryan really built up the program, doubling the size of his roster,” Royall athletic director Sarah Gruen said in a statement. “We are super excited to have Kole Huth stepping up as our new head football coach. … He’s super knowledgeable about the sport, and the kids really respect him. He’s the perfect fit for the job. I can’t wait to see him succeed under the Friday night lights.”

Olson lauded the choice of Huth as his replacement.

“I think he’ll do a great job. He’s in it for the right reasons: to make the kids better. He cares about kids,” Olson said. “I said this on Twitter and I’ve said it to a lot of people: if I had one person that I could’ve chose to take over, it would’ve been him.”

Huth admitted he was hesitant at first about seeking the position once it opened up. His two years as an assistant under Olson were his only football coaching experience and he was unsure if he was ready to make that big jump to head coach so soon. But after receiving support from players and community members, Huth decided to take the plunge.