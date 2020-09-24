PREP FOOTBALL: Numbers improving for Westfield

The Westfield prep football team has yet to play a game this season, but it did score a major victory when 27 players showed up when practice began earlier this month.
Twenty-seven players isn’t a huge number, but compared to the 19 players that were on the roster when the season began a year ago, and Westfield coach Kirk Kangas can’t help but to be optimistic heading into his second campaign in charge of the Pioneers.
Westfield’s low numbers were a major problem last season. The Pioneers were somewhat competitive to begin the season, scoring 20 points against Montello/Princeton/Green Lake before losing to Nekoosa, 34-26 in the third week of the season.
Then in week 5, in a game at Wisconsin Dells, the injuries started to pile up for Westfield. The Pioneers suited up just 16 players for that game against the Chiefs, and then lost three more players to injuries on their way to a 49-0 loss. Following the loss, the school had no choice but to cancel the rest of the season, forcing the Pioneers to forfeit the final four games on their schedule.
Improved numbers aren’t the only reason Kangas thinks this year’s team will be more competitive. Among those 27 players getting ready for the season, many of them have experience playing on the offensive line.
“The returning offensive linemen (are our strength),” Kangas said. “We have four starters back on the offensive line. You can do a lot of things if you have a good offensive line.”
Anchoring the offensive line as returning starters are seniors Mason Rudolph, Mason Peters and Carter Stauffacher. Senior Brady Holly also returns, after playing at tight end last year, giving the Pioneers another big body that can also open holes for the running game.
Westfield also has two players who didn’t play last season, returning this fall who will help fill out the offensive line in Darren Leibsle and Brandon Chambers. Leibsle missed last season due to injury. Senior Gage Schwartz will also be available to play on the offensive line, giving the Pioneers plenty of senior options to play up front.
Leading the way behind that offensive line is senior Trevor Gray, who is in his fourth year as the team’s starting quarterback. Last year, in five games, Gray threw for 454 yards and three touchdowns.
“He’s a lot more confident as a senior,” Kangas said of Gray.
While Gray has played plenty over the last three seasons, the Pioneers are pretty green at running back and receiver.
“A couple of skill positions are sophomores, so that’s a question mark going into the season,” Kangas said.
Junior Hunter Goodwin and sophomore Kash Kangas are the leading candidates at running back, while sophomore Troy Swan will likely start the season at tight end. With a lack of experience at running back and receiver, and with plenty of options on the offensive line, Stauffacher might move to running back and Holly might move out to wide receiver.
On defense, Westfield returns some guys that proved they could play at the varsity level last season. Holly will play at defensive end after leading the team in tackles with 38 last season in five games. Joining Holly on the defensive line will be Schwartz at nose guard, along with Stauffacher and Rudolph at defensive tackle. Swan will play at the other defensive end. Stauffacher had 25 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season.
The linebacker group should be more than solid for the Pioneers. Peters is back at linebacker after recording 34 tackles last season. He will be joined by Leibsle and Chambers.
In the defensive backfield, Westfield’s options include Goodwin and Kash Kangas, along with Gray, Riley Gammeter and Trey Olstadt. Goodwin had 25 tackles and recovered a fumble last season, while Kash Kangas had three tackles for loss while playing as a freshman a year ago.
Westfield’s goal for the season is to just get the program back on track. Before last season, the Pioneers were also winless in 2018, and played a JV-only schedule in 2017 when dealing with low numbers in the junior and senior classes. The last varsity win for Westfield was a 20-16 victory at Wisconsin Dells to finish the 2016 season. That win came when this year’s senior class was in 8th grade.
“We would like to win some games, but we want to win more than some,” Kirk Kangas said.
Due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the football season was shortened to seven regular-season games. Westfield’s schedule currently has just five games after Poynette opted to play football in the spring, and Richland Center decided to not make the trip to Westfield for a game that was scheduled to be played on Oct. 2.
However many games are on the schedule, the Pioneers are looking forward to the opportunity play again, especially after many of the kids had their spring sports seasons cancelled by the pandemic, and are coming off a 2019 football season that was cut short.
“After not having school since March and then getting back together, they were very enthusiastic about it, and they were very upbeat about that,” Kirk Kangas said. “I don’t know if the other school districts were like that, but our kids were so happy to be together. (The seniors) know this is their last go-around, so they are working hard and are enthusiastic to have success.”
