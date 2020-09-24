PREP FOOTBALL: Numbers improving for Westfield

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Westfield prep football team has yet to play a game this season, but it did score a major victory when 27 players showed up when practice began earlier this month.

Twenty-seven players isn’t a huge number, but compared to the 19 players that were on the roster when the season began a year ago, and Westfield coach Kirk Kangas can’t help but to be optimistic heading into his second campaign in charge of the Pioneers.

Westfield’s low numbers were a major problem last season. The Pioneers were somewhat competitive to begin the season, scoring 20 points against Montello/Princeton/Green Lake before losing to Nekoosa, 34-26 in the third week of the season.

Then in week 5, in a game at Wisconsin Dells, the injuries started to pile up for Westfield. The Pioneers suited up just 16 players for that game against the Chiefs, and then lost three more players to injuries on their way to a 49-0 loss. Following the loss, the school had no choice but to cancel the rest of the season, forcing the Pioneers to forfeit the final four games on their schedule.

Improved numbers aren’t the only reason Kangas thinks this year’s team will be more competitive. Among those 27 players getting ready for the season, many of them have experience playing on the offensive line.