All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the week
Dodgeland (2-4, 1-2) at Pardeeville (3-3, 2-1)
The last time Pardeeville missed out on the playoffs two years in a row was the 1997 and 98 seasons. The Bulldogs can avoid having that happen again if they can win one more game. And while the Bulldogs have three games to get that win, they finish the season against the top two teams in the conference (Horicon/Hustisford and Markesan), so Friday’s game against Dodgeland looks like it might be their best shot at getting that victory. Pardeeville sophomore RB Derek Lindert is nearing 1,000 rushing yards on the season. His 259 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Montello/Princeton Green Lake gives him 848 yards and 13 touchdowns for the year. Pardeeville’s defense has been stingy all season. The most points the Bulldogs have given up this season has been 22, and they have held opponents to 11 points or less three times. It’s a group that is led by senior DL Gage Walker with a team-high 67 tackles and two fumble recoveries and senior OLB James Trahms with 2 ½ sacks. Dodgeland senior RB Nate Oestreich is also nearing 1,000 yards on the season. He enters Friday’s game with 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. Oestreich had a season-high 218 yards on the ground in last week’s 28-12 win over Orfordville Parkview/Albnay.
Other area games
Columbus (2-4, 0-2) at Lodi (6-0, 2-0)
Lodi’s defense held Poynette to just a single touchdown last week, something its down in all six games this season. Junior DB Connor Faust had a pair of interceptions in last week’s 42-7 win over Poynette, giving him a team-high three interceptions on the year. Lodi’s other interception last week was returned 25 yards for a touchdown by senior linebacker Colton Nicolay. A win on Friday, and Lodi is playoff eligible. Columbus junior RB Caden Brunell has 751 rushing yards on the season, but was held to just 39 yards on the ground in last week’s 44-14 loss to Lake Mills. Defensively, the Cardinals are led by senior DBs Teagan Herschleb and Alex Campbell with three interceptions apiece, but the secondary was burnt for 470 passing yards by the pass-heavy Lake Mills offense last week. This is the first road game for Columbus since opening the season at Omro in Week 1. Columbus needs to win its final three games to become playoff eligible.
Watertown Luther Prep (3-3, 1-1) at Poynette (2-4, 0-2)
Poynette enters Friday’s game having lost four in a row. In last week’s 42-7 loss to Lodi, the Pumas did take an early 7-0 lead on 57-yard touchdown pass from senior QB Noah Stark to senior WR Christian Bault. As a team, Poynette finished with minus-12 rushing yards against Lodi. Poynette’s running game is led by senior RB Brayden O’Connor, who rushed for over 100 yards in his team’s first two games this season, but hasn’t hit that mark in any of the four games since. Senior LB Colby Savich had a season-high nine tackles last week against Lodi and leads the Pumas with 42 tackles on the season. Poynette needs to win its final three games to become playoff eligible. Watertown Luther Prep picked up its first conference win last week when junior K Yuri Soloviyov made a 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Phoenix a 9-7 win over Lakeside Lutheran. Luther Prep junior QB Elijah Shevey completed 16 of 26 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win.
New Glarus/Monticello (2-4) vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (3-3)
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake senior QB Buxton Toutant passed for a season-high 113 yards in last week’s 22-6 loss to Pardeeville. MPGL junior receiver Billy Soda leads the Phoenix in receiving with nine catches for 169 yards, but he made his team’s biggest play last week when his 53-yard punt return for a touchdown gave the Phoenix an early 6-0 lead over Pardeeville. MPGL’s roster took another big hit last week, when leading tackler and starting fullback BJ Konkel was lost to injury. New Glarus/Monticello junior QB Mason Martinson has thrown for a combined 423 yards the last two weeks against Marshall and Cambridge. Junior WR Nathan Streiff leads New Glarus/Monticello in receiving with 39 catches for 665 yards and four touchdowns.
Fall River/Rio (2-4, 0-3) at Deerfield (2-4, 0-3)
Fall River/Rio gave up 311 rushing yards in last week’s 33-19 loss to Johnson Creek, but senior QB Carson Richardson passed for 115 yards and a touchdown, giving him 623 yard and six TD passes on the season. Senior RB Nick Larson rushed for a season-high 77 yards last week for the Rebels. Sophomore DL Colten Pergande has a team-best four fumble recoveries for the Rebels. Deerfield actually picked up a pair of wins in the last week. After beating Menominee Indian 34-14 last Friday, the Demons learned that their Week 2 loss to St. John’s Military Academy was actually a win as the Lancers ended up forfeiting the game because they used an ineligible player. In Deerfield’s win over Menominee Indian, freshman QB Cal Fisher threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns with just one interception. Junior WR Reily Bonjour caught two of Fisher’s TD passes and had 365 receiving yards and four TDS on the season.
Cambria-Friesland (3-3, 1-1) at Oshkosh Lourdes (6-0, 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Cambria-Friesland senior RB Max Raymond rushed for over 100 yards for the third time this season when he finished with 116 yards and three TDs in last week’s 30-28 non-conference loss to Almond-Bancroft. In the loss, Cambria-Friesland trailed 22-6 early in the second half, only to rally to take a 28-22 lead after three straight scores by Raymond. Toppers junior WR Cade Burmania caught a 46-yard TD pass last week and is averaging 24.1 yards per reception on the season. Cambria-Friesland needs to win two of its final three games to become playoff eligible. Oshkosh Lourdes has scored 37 or more points in every game this season. The Knights are led by junior QB Joshua Bauer, who has thrown for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns with just one interception on the season. Bauer also leads Lourdes in rushing with 674 yards and 13 scores on the ground. Junior LB Charlie Weber leads the Knights on the defensive side of the ball with a team-high 60 tackles, including nine tackle for a loss and 2 ½ sacks.
