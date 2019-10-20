Pardeeville knew it was heading back to the playoffs ever since picking up its third conference victory with a win over Dodgeland back on Oct. 4. On Saturday, the Bulldogs learned who their opponent will be.
Pardeeville (4-5) was given the seventh seed in its eight-team grouping and will be making the trip north to face the No. 2 seed Manawa Wolves (7-2) in a Division 6 opening round playoff game on Friday night.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to significantly improve its playoff seeding with victories over Horicon/Hustisford and Markesan in the final two weeks of the regular season, but came out on the losing end both times. Markesan, who is also in Pardeeville’s playoff grouping, beat the Bulldogs 26-14 in Friday’s season finale, helping earn the Hornets the No. 5 seed and a trip to play No. 4 seed Auburndale.
Pardeeville was able to avoid the No. 8 seed in the grouping. That seed went to Crivitz, who had the same 4-5 record as Pardeeville, and will now have to face undefeated and top-seeded Abbotsford on Friday.
Manawa finished 6-1 and in second place in the Large Division of Central Wisconsin Conference behind Amherst. Manawa and Pardeeville share a common opponent in Markesan. The Wolves beat Markesan 7-0 in Markesan way back on Week 1. The Wolves averaged just over 32 points per game on the season.
Pardeeville finished fourth in the Trailways Large Conference with a 3-3 record. The Bulldogs averaged just over 15 points per game while giving up 17.4 points per contest.
Two area teams that needed victories to become playoff eligible in Friday’s season finale and failed to get them were Lodi and Cambria-Friesland.
Lodi’s playoff hopes were dashed with a 23-15 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Friday. It was a stunning finish to the season for Lodi. The Blue Devils opened the season 6-0, but finished with losses to Columbus, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran to finish 2-3 in the Capitol North Conference, which was one conference win shy of earning a playoff spot. This is the first time Lodi has missed the playoffs since 2000.
Cambria-Friesland was bumped from playoff contention following its 24-22 loss in Randolph on Friday. This will be the first time the Toppers aren’t in the postseason since 2012.
