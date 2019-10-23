PARDEEVILLE – The good news for No. 7 seed Pardeeville entering its Division 6 opening-round playoff matchup with second-seeded Manawa is that the Wolves feature a spread-style offense with a dual-threat quarterback running the show. It’s an offense that is very similar to ones Pardeeville faced the last two weeks against Horicon/Hustisford and Markesan.
And while Pardeeville (4-5) should be well versed on facing the spread offense, the other side of that coin is the fact that the Bulldogs didn’t exactly do a great job of stopping those offenses.
Two weeks ago, Pardeeville gave up a season-high 38 points and 319 yards of offense in a loss to Horicon/Hustisford. Then last week, the Hornets gashed the Bulldogs for 345 yards on their way to a 26-14 victory.
Pardeeville coach Tyler Johnson knows his team needs to do better on defense if it is going to have any chance at winning on Friday.
“It’s a lot like the last two games that we played against Markesan and Husticon, where they spread you out and they also do some quarterback run stuff,” Pardeeville coach Tyler Johnson said. “We’re happy that we’re not seeing something completely different. Obviously, we’ve struggled against that the last two weeks, but we got a good plan in where we’re hoping to eliminate some of the QB run stuff and make it a little harder on them.”
The quarterback Pardeeville will need to account for is Mason Wiesner. The junior signal caller is the one who makes Manawa go, as he has completed 114 of 216 pass attempts (52.8%) and thrown for 1,899 yards and 24 touchdowns this season with just 10 interceptions. He also has a team-high 434 rushing yards for the Wolves.
Wiesner’s top target is Riley Krenke. The junior wide receiver has caught at least one touchdown in every game this season, and on the year has 53 receptions for 983 yards and 13 scores.
“He’s a clear No. 1 receiver for them,” Johnson said of Krenke. “In the films that we’ve seen, teams kind of double him a little bit. We’ll give different looks to make it look like we’re double teaming him, but we also need to get after (Wiesner). We need to pressure him. We have to blitz a little bit so we can make him as uncomfortable as possible.”
You have free articles remaining.
Pardeeville’s secondary will be tasked with keeping Krenke out of the end zone. It’s a group that includes junior cornerback Ty Westbury, who Johnson says is the fastest player on the team, along with senior cornerback JT Fitgibbon, who has a pair of interceptions on the season. The defensive back group for Pardeeville also includes junior Allen Corris, who also has a pair of interceptions, as well as senior Peter Freye and sophomore Devin Seth.
Sophomore safety Derek Lindert, who leads Pardeeville with three interceptions on the season, will also play a key role on defense, as will junior Tyler Schommer, who started the season at defensive back, before moving to more of a hybrid linebacker position for the second half of the season.
“I really like our secondary. I think we go three or four cornerbacks that can match up and defend,” Johnson said. “As long as we can get after the quarterback a little bit, I have all the confidence in those guys.”
On offense, Pardeeville has struggled to score points this season, averaging just over 15 points per game.
Despite lacking a high-powered offense, the Bulldogs did have some bright spots on that side of the ball, including Lindert, who rushed for 1,123 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground for the Bulldogs. Lindert runs behind an all-senior offensive line that included Jake Jahoda, Gage Walker, Spencer Stilson, Dylan Anderson and Riley Lentz, along with senior tight end James Trahms.
Pardeeville’s passing game was mostly non-existent this season, but that changed in last week’s loss to Markesan, when junior QB Nicholas Burns completed 10 of 20 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.
“Nic Burns stepped up. He threw for (199 yards), he threw his first high school touchdown. It was something that we knew going in that we wanted to throw the ball more,” Johnson said. “It’s another thing that our kids feel confident about. We’ve been running the ball fairly well this year, but we haven’t thrown the ball as well.
“I know Nic has some confidence going into this game. He delivered some good balls. He got the ball in our play-makers’ hands. We feel like we have a little more confidence throwing the ball. As long as we protect and we run our routes, it could be good for us to have that confidence.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)