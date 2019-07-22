While most NFL teams begin training camp this week, high school football teams throughout the state are also in the beginning stages of preparing for the upcoming season. Pardeeville is among those teams, as the Bulldogs held the first of this week's three summer contact days on Monday evening.
After this week’s practice sessions, Pardeeville will take next week off before officially beginning practice on Aug. 6, the first allowable day under WIAA rules. Pardeeville open its season at Cambria-Friesland on Friday, Aug. 23.
The Bulldogs will be trying to improve on a 4-5 record last year, missing out on a playoff berth after losing three straight games to finish the season, including shutout losses to Dodgeland and Horicon/Hustisford.
Pardeeville’s home opener will come on Aug. 30 against Randolph, and will come before the Bulldogs open up Trailways Large Conference play with a road game against Orfordville Parkview/Albany on Sept. 6.
