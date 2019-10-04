PARDEEVILLE — The Pardeeville prep football has relied on its defense to keep it in games all season, and Friday was no different.
Junior linebacker Tyler Schommer had a key pass breakup on fourth down late in the game, and junior defensive back Ty Westbury had the interception that sealed the victory as host Pardeeville became playoff-eligible with a 14-9 win over Dodgeland in a Trailways Large Conference game at Bob Bostad Field.
Dodgeland (2-5, 1-3 Trailways Large) was able to find the end zone early in the fourth quarter, making it a one-score game when senior Seth Christopherson capped a 50-yard drive by going around left end and up the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown run with 8:19 left to play. The score cut Pardeeville’s lead to 14-9, but Nate Oestreich’s run on the two-point try came up short.
Dodgeland had an opportunity for the go-ahead score when it took over on its own 49-yard line with 5:51 remaining. The Trojans converted one first down on an 11-yard run by Oestreich. Then four plays later, Dodgeland faced a fourth-and-3 at the Pardeeville 33-yard line, when senior quarterback Tye Bader’s pass was broken up by Schommer, giving the ball back to Pardeville on downs with 3:54 remaining.
With an opportunity to run the clock out, Pardeeville (4-3, 3-1) was only able to gain 3 yards in three plays before punting the ball back to Dodgeland. The Trojans took over at their own 45-yard line with 2:40 to play.
The Trojans converted a pair of first downs, getting the ball down to the Pardeeville 26-yard line, but they would get no closer. On Dodgeland’s next play, Westbury jumped in front of a Dodgeland receiver inside the 5-yard line to snare the game-clinching interception with 57 seconds left on the clock.
“We expect that out of those two,” Pardeeville coach Tyler Johnson said of Schommer and Westbury. “Those are two kids that haven’t missed a workout in two years. They put the time in and they both are two-year starters.”
Dodgeland coach Doug Miller knew his team had a chance when it got the ball back late in the game, trailing by just five points.
“I don’t know if we were feeling confident, but we were feeling better,” Miller said. “I would have felt a little better had we got our two points (following the previous touchdown) and been within a field goal of tying it. It came down to a pass a little farther, and our guy plucks it off the top of (Westbury’s) head. We would have liked to have had that one. It was a big game for both of us.”
Pardeeville didn’t get much done on offense in the first half, but sprung to life in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs put together a long drive to start the second half. A 35-yard run by sophomore running back Derek Lindert got the Bulldogs into Dodgeland territory, and then a Lindert run for 2 yards on fourth-and-1 kept the drive alive. That set up Pardeeville’s first touchdown when senior running back Daniel Wohlfert took a direct snap and ran left for a 12-yard touchdown that made it 6-3. Lindert’s run on the two-point try was stopped short of the goal line.
After Dodgeland punted on its first possession of the second half, Pardeeville put together another long scoring drive. This time, the Bulldogs went 62 yards for the score. Twenty-three of those yards came on a run by Wohlfert that took the ball down to the Dodgeland 20. That set up a hard-fought 9-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Devin Seth, who appeared to be stopped short of the goal line, only to be shoved into the end zone by some of his teammates.
The score was followed by a two-point run by Wohlfert to give Pardeeville a 14-3 lead with 1:17 left in the third quarter.
Johnson said the two scoring drives came after his team moved Wohlfert to quarterback, putting him and Lindert, two running threats, in the backfield together. The other key was using some spread formations, which helped account for Christopherson, who was causing havoc in the Pardeeville backfield in the first half.
“We kind of went a little crazy. ... We handed the ball to Derek and we led with Dan. We ran a little wildcat,” Johnson said. “And we were able to spread them out. They did a really good job with the unblocked guy, who was (Christopherson). He was an animal. He got to the ball and we just couldn’t figure out a way to block him. We spread them out and then we just ran the ball and we were able to get some creases.”
Pardeeville nearly broke the scoreless tie early in the second quarter, when it went 86 yards to get a first-and-goal from the Dodgeland 5-yard line. Pardeeville went nowhere from there, turning the ball over on downs on the Dodgeland 6-yard line with 9:59 left in the second quarter.
Dodgeland scored the game’s first points late in the first half. After getting the ball back on a Pardeeville punt at the 50-yard line with 1:30 left in the half, the Trojans got into position for a 34-yard field goal attempt with 8 seconds left in the half, and junior Andrew Benzing booted the ball through the uprights to give the Trojans a 3-0 halftime lead.
While the Bulldogs become playoff-eligible following the win, Johnson hopes they aren’t satisfied with that. Pardeeville could improve its playoff seeding with a win over conference front-runners Horicon/Hustisford or Markesan in the final two weeks of the season.
“We have our third conference win, which is what we need, but we’re hoping to get four or five,” Johnson said. “We have two tough opponents left in the regular season. But we’ve been competitive in every single game. We make a few mistakes, but we’re competing.”
Dodgeland 0 3 0 6 — 9
Pardeeville 0 0 14 0 — 14
Dod — Benzing 34 field goal, 2nd, 0:08.
Par — Wohlfert 12 run (run failed), 3rd, 6:55.
Par — D. Seth 9 run (Wohlfert run), 3rd, 1:17.
Dod — Christopherson 35 run (run failed), 4th, 8:19.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Dod 11, Par 12. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — Dod 31-155, Par 53-241. Passing yards — Dod 39, Par 5. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — Dod 5-16-1, Par 1-6-0. Fumbles-lost — Dod 0-0, Par 0-0. Penalties-yards — Dod 3-15, Par 3-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: Dod, Oestreich 13-70. Par, Lindert 25-132.
Passing: Dod, Bader 5-15-1-39. Par, Burns 1-6-0-5.
Receiving: Dod, Christopherson 2-20. Par, Trahms 1-5.
