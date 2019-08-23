CAMBRIA — Derek Lindert’s 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winner in overtime -- were definitely huge for Pardeeville, but it was 6-foot-2, 296-pound senior defensive lineman Brady Jerome who really saved the day for the Bulldogs.
With Cambria-Friesland lining up to kick a game-winning, 28-yard field goal in the final seconds of regulation, Jerome bulled his way through the line to get a fingertip on Kobe Smit’s kick attempt. The kick ended up falling just short of the crossbar, sending the game into overtime tied at 22.
The Bulldogs took advantage of their new life, scoring on the first possession of overtime on a 4-yard run by Lindert. And even though the two-point conversion failed, Pardeeville held on for the victory when Joseph Pulver’s fourth-down pass on the ensuing possession fell incomplete, giving Pardeeville a season-opening 28-22 non-conference win.
Pardeeville coach Tyler Johnson recognized how big Jerome’s play was on Cambria-Friesland’s potential winning field goal try.
“We doubled their guard and he came through,” Johnson said. “He’s a big, strong kid. He comes off low. He made the biggest play of the game.”
Pardeeville needed some late heroics after Cambria-Friesland tied the game with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter. The tying score came when Pulver threw a strike to junior speedster Cade Burmania down the middle of the field for a 63-yard touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Pulver found Max Raymond in the right side of the end zone for the score that tied the game at 22.
Burmania finished with two catches for 94 yards, but Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma was hoping to get him the ball more.
“We were hoping to do that several times, but sometimes we miscued, and sometimes we didn’t get the right read,” Bylsma said. “Once we get it all straightened out, he will be a dangerous weapon.”
Pardeeville wasn’t able to do anything on its next possession and punted the ball back to the Hilltoppers, who then drove deep into Pardeeville territory before Smit’s field goal fell short at the end of regulation.
In overtime, Pardeeville covered 25 yards in five plays — four of which were Lindert runs — including Lindert’s 4-yard scamper to take a 28-22 lead.
On Cambria-Friesland’s possession of overtime, it got one first down, but the drive stalled. On a third-and-goal play from the 8-yard line, a low snap cost the Toppers a chance at positive yards and Pulver was brought down for a 2-yard loss. Then on fourth down, Pulver rolled right and threw into the end zone, only to have the pass fall incomplete, allowing Pardeeville to celebrate the victory.
“It was the best of times and the worst of times,” Bylsma said. “We came up with some very big plays, but then later on when we needed big plays, we shot ourselves in the foot.”
A Pardeeville fumble on its second play from scrimmage set Cambria-Friesland up for the first score of the game. Following the turnover, Toppers senior Carter Smits burst through the line for a 38-yard touchdown, and Smit’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Bulldogs answered on the next possession with a 22-yard pass from quarterback Peter Freye to tight end James Trahms. A pass from Freye to Ty Westbury on the two-point try made it 8-7.
Cambria-Friesland took a 14-8 lead on a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown by Smits, but Pardeeville tied the game late in the first half on a 5-yard TD run by Lindert. Lindert’s second touchdown run — this time from 7 yards out — gave Pardeeville a 22-14 lead late in the third quarter.
