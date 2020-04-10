PREP FOOTBALL: Pardeeville looking for new coach following Johnson's resignation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PARDEEVILLE — When the prep football season begins in less than four months, Pardeeville will have a new coach at the helm.

Tyler Johnson’s tenure as Pardeeville’s head football coach officially ended on Monday, when the Pardeeville School Board approved his resignation at its April meeting.

Johnson coached the Bulldogs for four seasons, compiling a record of 18-20. Pardeeville qualified for the playoffs in two of the four seasons under Johnson, but bowed out in the opening round of the postseason each time.

Johnson, who teaches in the Poynette school district, could not be reached for comment on Friday night.

Johnson was hired before the 2016 season, taking over for Ron Hulberg, who resigned to spend more time with his family. In Johnson’s first season with the Bulldogs, Pardeeville finished 4-5 overall, and tied for fourth place in the Trailways Large Conference with a 2-4 record, which led to the Bulldogs missing the playoffs for the first time since 1998.