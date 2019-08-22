If there was one thing that plagued Pardeeville last season, and ultimately led to it falling one conference win shy of reaching the playoffs, it was an inability to consistently move the ball and score points on offense.
After winning their first three games, the Bulldogs won just one of their final six contests. During that six-game stretch, Pardeeville scored just 26 points, or just over 4 points per game.
Pardeeville head coach Tyler Johnson thinks the offense will have more fire power this season, simply because there is more experience all over the field, especially on the offensive line.
“All five of our linemen will most likely be seniors. When you are starting five seniors on the offensive line, who have been in the trenches, you’re going to gain from that and hopefully build on it,” Johnson said.
The offensive line could indeed be a difference maker for Pardeeville. Four of last year’s starters on the line return, and the projected fifth starter saw playing time last season too.
Leading the charge on the offensive line is senior Dylan Anderson, who was a first team All-Trailways Large Conference selection last season. Anderson will play at one of the guard spots, with senior Gage Walker playing at the other guard.
Senior Jake Jahoda returns at center, while Riley Lentz, who will play at tackle, is the fourth returning starter. Senior Spencer Stilson is the other projected starter at offensive tackle, and is the only one of the five who isn’t a returning starter.
One positon the Bulldogs don’t have varsity experience is quarterback. During preseason practices, juniors Nicholas Burns and Peter Freye were in a battle for the starting QB job. Burns has played quarterback on the junior varsity team the last two years, while Freye is a great athlete, but is new to football, having spent last season on the cross country team.
“Between the two of them, whoever gets the job, they’re going to be 1A and 1B. I’m looking to play both and see who runs with it and who kind of takes the leadership role,” Johnson said. “I’m excited. We haven’t had real competition at the quarterback job the last few years.”
At the running back spot, Pardeeville has some options. Sophomore Derek Lindert, who earned honorable mention in the Trailways Conference at running back last season as a freshman, mostly played at the wing back position a year ago. This year he moves back to more of a true tailback position, with hopes to get the ball in his hands more.
Senior JT Fitzgibbon, who is new to the football team, will also get some carries out of the backfield. Johnson has been impressed with Fitzgibbon, saying “you would never guess he’s a first-year player.”
At the wing back position, sophomores Gryffen Bussan and Hayden Guenther are both competing for the starting job.
Pardeeville’s tight end position is locked down by senior James Trahms, who was a second team all-conference pick last season. Trahms has the size and strength to be an excellent blocker, but has also improved his speed, and should improve on last season’s seven receptions for 68 yards.
Guenther could also see some time at tight end this season.
At wide receiver, juniors Ty Westbury and Tyler Schommer are returning starters. Junior Al Corris will also see some time at the receiver position, and Johnson said both Fitzgibbon and Lindert could line up out wide to give defense something else to think about.
Pardeeville also returns plenty of experience on the defensive side of the ball, especially on the defensive line and in the secondary. Anderson, along with fellow seniors Lentz and Braeden Jerome give the Bulldogs three massive bodies taking up space up front.
Pardeeville’s outside linebackers will be asked to get after the quarterback, and also drop back in coverage. It’s a position that Johnson thinks Trahms, Stilson, Guenther and Burns can all play. Pardeeville lacks experience at inside linebacker, but does have Walker as a returning starter. Jahoda and Bussan will also see some time there.
Pardeeville’s defensive backfield is loaded with athletes who got their feet wet last season. Last year, Lindert showed what kind of player he can be at the safety position when he recorded a team-high three interceptions. One of those interceptions he returned 65 yards for a touchdown in a 26-14 win over Parkview.
The addition of Fitzgibbon to the roster gives Pardeeville another speedy defensive back. He joins Schommer, Westbury and Corris to give the Bulldogs plenty of depth in the defensive backfield. With so much depth there, Johnson said they may try moving Schommer to linebacker.
With so much experience on the roster, Johnson thinks the Bulldogs should not only be gunning for a playoff berth, but should also try to win the program’s first conference title since it won the last of six straight league titles in 2010.
“I’m excited for this group. We’re a senior-dominate team, and in the Trailways (Conference), it’s a very small school conference, so you’re playing younger guys, so any time you get a decent group of seniors, you got a chance,” Johnson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)