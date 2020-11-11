PREP FOOTBALL: Playoffs open with area teams making postseason return

The two-headed monster of senior Cade Burmania and junior Owen Jones has led the way, rushing for 329 and 275 yards, respectively. Burmania has found the end zone five times, Jones and senior Mason Hughes (196 yards) have each hit pay dirt three times.

Similarly, Catholic Central has rode its ground-heavy attack to 927 yards and 14 TDs. The trio of Max Robson, Neal McCourt and Reid Muellenbach have each gone over 250 yards, with Robson leading the way with 306 yard and eight scores. McCourt has piled up 281 yards and five TDs, while Muellenbach has 266 yards and a score of his own.

Non-playoff games

Pardeeville (0-4) at Dodgeland (0-5)

After opting out of the postseason with just four games under its belt, Pardeeville will hit the field for a fifth time this week in a non-conference clash against Dodgeland. The Trojans opted in to the playoffs but pulled out following the release of the brackets aligned them against No. 1 seed Racine Lutheran (6-1).