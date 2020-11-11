PREP FOOTBALL: Playoffs open with area teams making postseason return

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Portage (2-5) at Onalaska (4-2)
For the first time in 13 years, the Portage football team is back in the postseason.
That first taste back in the playoffs could be a bitter one to swallow however, as the fourth-seeded Warriors will travel to No. 1 seed Onalaska for a first-round WIAA Division 2 match-up. The Warriors and Hilltoppers will enter their postseason opener at very different points.
Portage was shutout for the second time in three weeks last Friday, suffering a 38-0 loss to rival Baraboo. Meanwhile, Onalaska has won back-to-back games by a combined score of 96-22, including a 46-6 romp over La Crosse Aquinas on Oct. 30.
Despite being kept out of the end zone again, Portage coach Shane Haak felt the Warriors took positive strides in the defeat. The Warriors combined for 156 yards in the loss to the Thunderbirds, including 86 yards rushing.
Junior Seth Williams again led the Warriors in rushing with 56 yards on 18 carries, while sophomore quarterback Gavin Thompson threw for 68 yards on 7-of-13 passes with an interception, to bring his season total to 330 yards with three touchdowns and four picks.
The Portage defense struggled to contain the T-Birds, who racked up 331 yards, including 253 yards rushing and three scores on 30 carries. The Warriors will again have their hands full against a Toppers team that’s averaging 374.3 yards per game.
Onalaska, which is averaging 30.7 points per game, has a balanced attack, piling 1,320 yards on the ground with 14 touchdowns while throwing for 926 yards and 12 more scores through the air.
Albert Romero has been the bell cow back for the Toppers with 703 yards and 10 scores on 101 carries. Quarterback Ayden Larson has thrown for 886 yards with 11 TDs and five picks on 59-of-108 passing.
The Hilltoppers have been susceptible to turning the ball over with five interceptions and a pair of fumbles. The Warriors have forced 12 takeaways of their own, but will need to capitalize in order to spring the upset.
Other postseason match-ups
Burlington Catholic Central (2-2) at Cambria-Friesland (3-1)
Following a two-week hiatus, Cambria-Friesland is back in action and back in the playoffs as it will host Burlington Catholic Central in an all Hilltoppers Div. 6 first round tilt.
Cambria-Friesland hasn’t touched the field since Oct. 23 when it picked up a 34-14 win over Delafield St. John’s. The Lancers had a positive COVID-19 case confirmed following the game, forcing No. 2 seed Cambria-Friesland to have 17 players go into quarantine for two weeks.
Similarly, Catholic Central has been stuck on the sidelines for three weeks after last beating Whitefish Bay Dominican, 49-13, on Oct. 16. Cambria-Friesland relies on its ground game with 820 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns this season.
The two-headed monster of senior Cade Burmania and junior Owen Jones has led the way, rushing for 329 and 275 yards, respectively. Burmania has found the end zone five times, Jones and senior Mason Hughes (196 yards) have each hit pay dirt three times.
Similarly, Catholic Central has rode its ground-heavy attack to 927 yards and 14 TDs. The trio of Max Robson, Neal McCourt and Reid Muellenbach have each gone over 250 yards, with Robson leading the way with 306 yard and eight scores. McCourt has piled up 281 yards and five TDs, while Muellenbach has 266 yards and a score of his own.
Non-playoff games
Pardeeville (0-4) at Dodgeland (0-5)
After opting out of the postseason with just four games under its belt, Pardeeville will hit the field for a fifth time this week in a non-conference clash against Dodgeland. The Trojans opted in to the playoffs but pulled out following the release of the brackets aligned them against No. 1 seed Racine Lutheran (6-1).
The Bulldogs led through three quarters last week but failed to finish the job against Horicon/Hustisford, allowing three fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 27-16 loss at the hands of the MarshFalcons. Pardeeville junior Devin Seth produced his best performance of the season, racking up 222 yards and two scores on 22 carries — much of which was bolstered by two 80-yard touchdown runs — to bring his season total to 526.
Pardeeville had 298 rushing yards but only added 47 yards through the air, meanwhile, Horicon/Hustisford threw for 272 yards on 14-of-23 passing. The Dawgs defense should be licking its chops this week against a beleaguered Trojans attack.
Dodgeland has found the end zone just twice this season, suffering three shutouts, including a 49-0 loss to Pecatonica/Argyle last Friday. The Trojans are averaging just 93.5 total yards per game, including 70.5 yards rushing and a flimsy 2.7 yards per attempt.
Iowa-Grant (2-4) at Fall River/Rio (1-4)
Following suit with the Bulldogs, Fall River/Rio opted out of the postseason. However, the Rebels, too, have found another foe as they’ll host Iowa-Grant in a non-conference contest.
Fall River/Rio limped to the end of the season, losing its final three games, including a 56-14 drubbing at the hands of Trailways Conference champ Oshkosh Lourdes last week. The Rebels scored first but couldn’t keep the lead against the potent Red Knights.
Quarterback Matthew Miller threw for 142 yards and two scores on 4-of-10 passing, but the Rebels defense couldn’t halt high-flying Oshkosh Lourdes. Red Knights gunslinger Joshua Bauer threw for 272 yards, five TDs and an interception on 14-of-17 passing.
Jacob Rowe continues to be the Rebels’ top target with 575 total yards (318 rushing, 257 receiving) and five touchdowns, as well as a kick return score. The Panthers have been on the prowl to close the regular season, winning its last two games by a combined 100-28, including a 58-14 romp over Boscobel last week.
Trenton Starkey has a team-high 191 yards rushing, while Reid Lundell (126, 5 TDs) and Zach Winkler (122, 2 TDs) also surpassed the century mark, providing a difficult trio to contain.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
