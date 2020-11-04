PREP FOOTBALL: Portage eyes upset over soaring Baraboo in rivalry game

The T-Birds have dominated physically all season, using a veteran group to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The stats were glaringly in their favor again last week, as Baraboo ran for 362 yards on 39 carries while holding a relatively potent Goslings offense to 133 rushing yards on 35 attempts.

The duo of senior running back Owen Nachtigal and junior quarterback Luna Larson have benefitted most from the T-Birds stout offensive line. Nachtigal, who has 549 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year, piled up 219 yards and three scores in last week’s win over the Goslings. Larson leads the way with 681 rushing yards and nine TDs, including 117 yards and a score last week, while adding 521 yards and three scores on 39-of-67 passing.

Baraboo’s defense has been just as exceptional, pitching three shutouts and holding opponents to 8.2 points per game. That figures to make it tough sledding for a Warriors offense that’s mustered a combined six points the last two weeks.

Other area games

Horicon/Hustisford (1-1) at Pardeeville (0-4)

The Bulldogs are hoping the third time’s the charm this week against the MarshFalcons as they’re looking to pin down their first victory of the season.