PREP FOOTBALL: Portage eyes upset over soaring Baraboo in rivalry game

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Baraboo (5-1) at Portage (2-4)
There are four Badger Small Conference football teams playing through the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of Friday night's game between Baraboo and Portage will get through the shortened season perfect against their area rivals, as both have already taken care of business against Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie this fall.
The rival Thunderbirds and Warriors are in very different spots, however, as Baraboo — ranked fifth in Division 3 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll — is surging following a 45-26 road win over Watertown last week. Meanwhile, a shorthanded Portage squad suffered a 35-6 home loss to Lakeside Lutheran.
Portage, which is averaging 14.2 points per game and will be trying for its first win over Baraboo since 2017, had four turnovers and scraped together 142 total yards in last week’s loss. Lakeside, meanwhile, racked up 355 yards, including 223 yards and four scores on the ground.
Junior Seth Williams had 69 yards on 13 carries against Lakeside, while sophomore quarterback Gavin Thompson threw for 44 yards on 6-of-13 passing. Thompson has completed 22 of 47 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns this season, while Jaden Kikkert has 190 yards and a touchdown receiving.
The T-Birds have dominated physically all season, using a veteran group to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The stats were glaringly in their favor again last week, as Baraboo ran for 362 yards on 39 carries while holding a relatively potent Goslings offense to 133 rushing yards on 35 attempts.
The duo of senior running back Owen Nachtigal and junior quarterback Luna Larson have benefitted most from the T-Birds stout offensive line. Nachtigal, who has 549 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the year, piled up 219 yards and three scores in last week’s win over the Goslings. Larson leads the way with 681 rushing yards and nine TDs, including 117 yards and a score last week, while adding 521 yards and three scores on 39-of-67 passing.
Baraboo’s defense has been just as exceptional, pitching three shutouts and holding opponents to 8.2 points per game. That figures to make it tough sledding for a Warriors offense that’s mustered a combined six points the last two weeks.
Other area games
Horicon/Hustisford (1-1) at Pardeeville (0-4)
The Bulldogs are hoping the third time’s the charm this week against the MarshFalcons as they’re looking to pin down their first victory of the season.
Pardeeville has done a good job finding the end zone first as it got the opening score in its last two games. However, that success hasn’t persisted as the Bulldogs have been held scoreless the rest of the way in both outings, including 31-6 loss to Palmyra-Eagle last week.
The Bulldogs found some success moving the ball on the Panthers, compiling 221 total yards, including 157 yards rushing on 30 carries. Pardeeville’s defense couldn’t contain Palmyra-Eagle, however, as the Panthers piled up 455 total yards, including a whopping 354 on the ground and all four of their scores.
Senior quarterback Peter Freye has thrown for 264 yards and six TDs on 23-of-48 passing to help lead the Bulldogs, while junior running back Devin Seth has led the ground game with 304 yards and two scores on 55 attempts.
Pardeeville will look to get them barking against a relatively unknown Horicon/Hustisford squad playing in just its third game this season. The MarshFalcons have had two contests canceled because of COVID-19 — three weeks ago vs. Cambria-Friesland and last week's tilt against Marshall.
Prior to that, Horicon/Hustisford rolled past Dodgeland, 35-7, on Oct. 23 following a 49-7 drubbing at the hands of Watertown Luther Prep on Oct. 9. Austin Vincent leads the rushing game with 114 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, while Dylan Kuehl is the top receiving target with 105 yards and three TDs on just six catches.
Oshkosh Lourdes (6-0, 1-0) at Fall River/Rio (1-3, 0-2)
Coming off a second consecutive lopsided loss, the challenge facing Fall River/Rio this Friday isn’t easy as the Rebels welcome Trailways Conference leader Oshkosh Lourdes.
The Rebels, who haven’t won in over a month, did their best to keep up with Randolph last week but couldn’t ground the Rockets, suffering a 41-6 loss.
Jacob Rowe and Gavin Grams have done the bulk of the offensive work for the Rebels, with a combined 451 rushing yards and five rushing TDs. Those numbers are split pretty evenly between the two. Rowe also has nine receptions for 189 yards and a pair of TDs.
Defensively, Fall River/Rio will be hoping that Gavin Wodill can disrupt the Red Knights’ rhythm and build off his seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
On top of their unbeaten record, the Red Knights will stampede south sporting the No. 3 ranking in the latest Associated Press small schools poll.
Once on the gridiron, they travel mostly by air. Quarterback Joshua Bauer has a completion percentage of 68.7 (101-of-147) and has thrown for 1,524 yards, 19 TDs and just 3 INTs. He also has 240 rushing yards and six TDs, so for the Rebels, finding a way to limit his impact on the game as much as possible will be key.
A good start might be to blanket his top target, Preston Ruedinger, who has 42 catches for 690 yards and 10 TDs. However, four others have at least 144 receiving yards and two or more TDs.
Westfield (0-3, 0-3) at Adams-Friendship (1-4, 1-2)
Following an uneven loss in its return to action after three off weeks, Westfield hung around throughout last week’s rivalry affair against Wautoma.
However, the Pioneers weren’t able to keep the Hornets from buzzing in a 13-8 loss in the Highway 21 match-up. Despite the sting of defeat, Westfield will look to build off that momentum this week at Adams-Friendship and pick up its first win ahead of the postseason.
Westfield’s ground game struggled to find much footing against the Hornets as the Pioneers were held to just 37 yards on 27 attempts. Senior Carter Stauffacher led the way with 31 yards on 13 carries, but has been reliable most of the way with 232 yards on 45 attempts, good for 5.2 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Trevor Gray will be looking to zone in on the Green Devils secondary. The Pioneers gunslinger has thrown for 99 yards and a pair of TDs this season, including a 33-yard pitch-and-catch to senior Brady Holly last week, but has been picked off five times.
Westfield’s defense will try to contain a Green Devils attack that’s looking to bounce back from a 36-14 loss to South Central Conference champion Mauston. Senior Jordan Jossart has found succes since moving into the Adams-Friendship backfield, rushing for 205 yards and a score, including 83 yards last week.
Senior Chyrstian Quinnell will pose problems for the Pioneers back end as he’s thrown for 585 yards and six TDs on 44 of 96 passing. But he's also tossed six interceptions.
Hilltoppers preparing for postseason play
Cambria-Friesland is off for the second consecutive week after having its scheduled game against Johnson Creek canceled. The Bluejays canceled the remainder of their season after dealing with COVID-19 issues in the program, while the Hilltoppers have been dealing with pandemic issues of their own.
After it was revealed a Delafield St. John’s player had tested positive following the teams’ game on Oct. 23, 17 Cambria-Friesland players have been in 14-day quarantine, preventing the Toppers from finding a replacement game.
According to Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma, the group is set to come off quarantine on Friday and following a five-day acclimatization period, the group will be good to play again on Nov. 13 for its first game of the postseason.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!