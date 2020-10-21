PREP FOOTBALL: Portage looking to pull upset on top-ranked Edgar

Austin has 590 yards and six scores through three games, good for 8.8 yards per attempt and 196.7 yards per game. Randolph was able to limit the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder however, holding Austin to just 82 yards and out of the endzone in the Rockets’ 52-0 shutout over the Lancers on Oct. 10.

Marshall (4-0, 3-0) at Pardeeville (0-2, 0-2)

Pardeeville did its best to rally against Waterloo last week following a two-week layoff, but it took some time for the Bulldogs to heat up in a 35-26 loss to the Pirates.

They’ll look to build off that strong close this week and pick up their first win of the season Friday when they welcome unbeaten Eastern Suburban Conference leader Marshall. Pardeeville trailed 21-6 at halftime against Waterloo but slowly turned the screws in the second half, using a 20-7 scoring run to pull within 28-26 in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Peter Freye has gotten off to a good start, throwing for 164 yards and five TDs through two games, while Devin Seth has racked up 161 yards on 30 carries. The Bulldogs defense has been porous so far, allowing 40 points per game, which should have the Cardinals puffing their chests.