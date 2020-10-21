PREP FOOTBALL: Portage looking to pull upset on top-ranked Edgar

All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
Game of the Week
Edgar (4-0) at Portage (2-2)
Following a blowout loss to Madison Edgewood in Week 3, the Portage football team got back on track last Friday as it rolled past Sauk Prairie, 26-16, as it celebrated Homecoming with a victory.
So far this season the young Warriors have proven they can hang with successful programs of the past. Their biggest test to date will come knocking on Portage’s door Friday when it welcomes seven-time state champion and unbeaten Edgar to Bob Mael Field.
Portage started strong and never looked back against the Eagles as the Warriors led by as many as 18 twice, including 26-8 in the third quarter, before surrendering a late touchdown. Junior Ethan Bleich continued to lead the Warriors’ punishing ground game as he went over 100 yards for the second time this season, grinding out 161 yards and two scores on 26 carries.
Bleich’s hard-nosed style has been a solid contrast to junior Junior Bazaldua, who has added 243 yards and a score on 42 carries. Portage’s passing game has shown flashes as well as the Warriors racked up 298 yards through the air their 31-26 loss to Watertown in Week 2.
Sophomore Gavin Thompson has taken over under center and will likely need to share some of the offensive load against a difficult Wildcats defense this week. Edgar, ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Small School Division poll, has taken care of business as usual this year.
The Wildcats have outscored its opponents 150-21, including a 47-6 romp over Thorp last week. As impressive as Edgar’s offense has been, led by senior running back Kyle Brewster’s 469 yards and nine scores on the ground, the Wildcats defense is just as ferocious. Edgar is allowing just 108.6 total yards per game, including 35.8 on the ground, which will present a massive hill for the Warriors to climb.
Other area games
Cambria-Friesland (2-1, 0-1) at Delafield St. John’s (2-1, 1-1), 3 p.m., Friday
The Hilltoppers rebounded from a 20-point drubbing at the hands of Randolph on Oct. 2 with a 20-12 victory over Waterloo on Oct. 9.
After have its rescheduled contest with Horicon/Hustisford was canceled last week after an initial game against Fall River/Rio was axed, Cambria-Friesland will look to put its two weeks of practice to good use Friday when it travels to Delafield St. John’s. The Toppers rallied from a 12-8 hole late in the third quarter with a pair of Cade Burmania touchdowns to make the Pirates walk the plank.
Kobe Smit is leading C-F through the air, completing 50% of his passes for 168 yards, three TDs and three INTs. And the Toppers have gotten the job done by committee on the ground —Burmania has 222 yards and three TDs, Owen Jones has 187 yards and three TDs and Mason Hughes has 124 yards. Cambria-Friesland’s defense must try to slow down Lancers senior running back Donnie Austin.
Austin has 590 yards and six scores through three games, good for 8.8 yards per attempt and 196.7 yards per game. Randolph was able to limit the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder however, holding Austin to just 82 yards and out of the endzone in the Rockets’ 52-0 shutout over the Lancers on Oct. 10.
Marshall (4-0, 3-0) at Pardeeville (0-2, 0-2)
Pardeeville did its best to rally against Waterloo last week following a two-week layoff, but it took some time for the Bulldogs to heat up in a 35-26 loss to the Pirates.
They’ll look to build off that strong close this week and pick up their first win of the season Friday when they welcome unbeaten Eastern Suburban Conference leader Marshall. Pardeeville trailed 21-6 at halftime against Waterloo but slowly turned the screws in the second half, using a 20-7 scoring run to pull within 28-26 in the fourth quarter.
Senior quarterback Peter Freye has gotten off to a good start, throwing for 164 yards and five TDs through two games, while Devin Seth has racked up 161 yards on 30 carries. The Bulldogs defense has been porous so far, allowing 40 points per game, which should have the Cardinals puffing their chests.
Marshall is averaging 29.5 PPG and have limited each of its opponents to a combined 19 points, including a 12-8 win over Markesan last week. Running back Bryce Frank has carried the load on the ground with 509 yards and five scores, adding 160 yards and three more TDs on six receptions.
He’s been the top target of quarterback Craig Ward, who has thrown for 420 yards with five scores and three interceptions on 18-of-37 passing.
Westfield (0-1, 0-1) at Mauston (3-1, 2-0)
Westfield has been slowly biding its time with the last three weeks off due to cancellations. The Pioneers will get to put that practice to work Friday when it travels to South Central Conference leader Mauston.
Westfield mustered just 112 total yards in a season-opening 36-8 loss to Wisconsin Dells, as Hunter Goodwin had 83 total yards, including 69 yards rushing and the Pioneers’ lone touchdown. Westfield’s defense struggled as well, allowing 315 yards and four scores on the ground to the Chiefs.
That should have the Golden Eagles licking their chops after steamrolling past Wisconsin Dells, 45-7 last week. Senior running back Kraig Armstrong accounted for 226 of Mauston’s 296 rushing yards and found the endzone four times, garnering a WisSports.com Player of the Week nomination and bringing his season total to 724 yards and eight scores.
Brookfield Academy (2-0) at Fall River/Rio (1-1), 4 p.m., Saturday
The Rebels, who were supposed to play at Johnson Creek before Creek canceled, will be looking to sandblast any rust that might have formed during a two-week break due to COVID-19.
Prior to the layoff, the Rebels opened the campaign 1-1, starting out with a 26-7 loss at St. John’s Northwestern Academies before bouncing back with a 22-14 overtime win over Palmyra-Eagle on Oct. 2. Jacob Rowe has been the Rebels’ bell cow thus far, totaling 153 rushing yards on just 14 carries (10.9 per carry) to go along with three catches for 24 yards. He has two TDs, both on the ground.
Brookfield Academy is 2-0 on the shoulders of a balanced offensive attack (254 passing yards and 141.5 rushing yards per game) and stifling defense (7.5 points allowed per game). The Blue Knights are averaging 47 points per game behind the arm and legs of quarterback Jonah Jensen. The dual-threat signal caller has 587 total yards and 12 TDs, including 304 yards and seven scores on the ground.
MPGL officially moves to spring
After failing to get on the field yet this season because of a confluence of issues, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake officially opted out of the fall season on Oct. 14 with the WIAA giving official approval on Oct. 16.
Montello athletic director and dean of students Mark Hanson said the schools’ super intendents made the decision for safety concerns, including the fact the Phoenix hadn’t been able to practice for two consecutive weeks due to Princeton being on virtual learning.
“We just thought at this point we’ll have a better shot at getting some games in the spring,” Hanson said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!