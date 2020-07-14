PREP FOOTBALL: Portage not yet cancelling games after Wauankee axes non-conference schedule

Carlson said Portage, like all schools, is getting its guidance from local health officials when it comes to making a decision on when it will be safe to play sports again. Columbia County was listed as a medium risk county in early July, which meant local athletes could participate in some sports activities while taking part in summer contact days. But Columbia County recently became a high-risk county with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which greatly limited the kind of activities athletes can do in practice.

“Whatever we can do, we’re going to do, but obviously right now being high risk, we’re severely limited,” Carlson said. “If the season were to start today we wouldn’t be able to play a football game.”

Baraboo High School athletic director Jim Langkamp gave an update on the local situation during Monday's Baraboo school board meeting, saying he's a proponent of holding off as long as possible before making sweeping decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Langkamp said that a meeting between Badger Conference principals last week concluded with the decision to keep the schedule as is while allowing districts to make decisions on a local level. The discussion came after a number of Dane County schools, who face the most stringent coronavirus restrictions, had suggested canceling the first two non-conference games of the football season.