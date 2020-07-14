PREP FOOTBALL: Portage not yet cancelling games after Wauankee axes non-conference schedule

On Monday night, the Waunakee school board made the decision to play a conference-only football schedule and delay the start of football practice from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision means Waunakee’s two non-conference games against Reedsburg and Middleton scheduled for the first the first two weeks of the season — Aug. 21 and 28 — won’t be played.
“At this time we are facing a difficult and unpredictable situation and the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, game workers, fans, and officials is our number one priority,” Waunakee activities director Aaron May said in an email to the Wisconsin State Journal on Tuesday morning.
Many expect more schools across the state will eventually follow Waunakee’s lead, but on Tuesday, Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said Portage will wait before making the decision to cancel any games.
“We’re kind of in a wait-and-see approach at this point. We want to have a more solid plan when we do something,” Carlson said. “We wish we could have specifics we could get out to players and families right now, but we just don’t.”
Portage is scheduled to open its football season on Friday, Aug. 21 with a non-conference home game against Adams-Friendship before playing a second non-conference game at Whitewater on Aug. 28. This season Portage is playing in the newly-aligned Badger Small Conference for football, and is scheduled to open conference play on Sept. 4 at Stoughton.
Carlson said Portage, like all schools, is getting its guidance from local health officials when it comes to making a decision on when it will be safe to play sports again. Columbia County was listed as a medium risk county in early July, which meant local athletes could participate in some sports activities while taking part in summer contact days. But Columbia County recently became a high-risk county with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which greatly limited the kind of activities athletes can do in practice.
“Whatever we can do, we’re going to do, but obviously right now being high risk, we’re severely limited,” Carlson said. “If the season were to start today we wouldn’t be able to play a football game.”
Baraboo High School athletic director Jim Langkamp gave an update on the local situation during Monday's Baraboo school board meeting, saying he's a proponent of holding off as long as possible before making sweeping decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Langkamp said that a meeting between Badger Conference principals last week concluded with the decision to keep the schedule as is while allowing districts to make decisions on a local level. The discussion came after a number of Dane County schools, who face the most stringent coronavirus restrictions, had suggested canceling the first two non-conference games of the football season.
"I feel like that was a win for us, and it just bides us time," Langkamp said. "In the next month, that may happen anyway, but we want to at least have the opportunity and give our kids and coaches hope that we plan to start on time and go from there.
"Our preference was that we have flexibility and autonomy to make that decision locally, depending on where we are with the virus in Sauk County. Especially to make that decision on July 8 to cancel games at the end of August seems premature with how quickly things change with the virus."
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has said it's not going to make any statewide decisions. WIAA director of communications Todd Clark also said last week that the governing body hadn't considered flipping some fall and spring sports seasons for the 2020-21 school year.
Football isn’t the only fall sport in jeopardy. Portage also sponsors girls volleyball, boys soccer, girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country in the fall. Football, volleyball and soccer appear to be the sports in the most danger of not happening, but golf and tennis seasons could also be cancelled if local health departments or schools decide they can’t safely happen.
“If we are able to play some sports safely, we will have to discuss that with our school board and see if we want to pick and choose sport offerings,” Carlson said. “That will be a tough choice.”
Brock Fritz of the Baraboo News Republic and Jon Masson of the Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
