The Portage football team will have a new coach sending in the signals this season as Shane Haak enters his first season in charge.
While its Haak’s first season as the head man, he’s been a member of the Warriors coaching staff each of the previous four seasons. In that time, Haak has seen this year's talented senior class steadily improve, especially last season when a majority of the 17 players took significant reps.
With a horde experience under their belts, the Warriors are keen to burst through in 2019.
“Experience is always important, especially at the varsity level, and once you get a taste of it, the Friday night lights, it definitely drives you more,” Haak said. “We have some driven kids right now that we’re definitely excited about and have put in the work through the spring and the summer.”
It was a difficult season last year for Portage as failed to win a single game. An inability to find the endzone weighed down the Warriors, who averaged just 12.8 points per game and sputtered their way to just over 1,600 yards of total offense.
Comprising the majority of those yards was the Warriors’ ground game, as it rushed for 1,308 yards and 13 touchdowns. The rushing attack will again be the focus for Portage, with senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. once again leading the charge. The 5-foot-8, 230-pound running back garnered honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors last season after rushing for a team-high 468 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sheppard Jr. averaged 52 yards per game and 3.7 yards per attempt last season, while also catching three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. While Sheppard Jr. is the bell cow back for the Warriors, Haak and his staff won’t rely solely on him, turning to senior Colton Brandsma.
Bradmsma (6-0, 175) finished third in rushing last season with 234 yards and two touchdowns on 65 carries. Senior Ryan Schultz (5-10, 140) will also be a factor in the running game after rushing for 141 yards on just 28 carries last season, good for a team-high 5 yards per attempt.
For Haak, the key to the Warriors’ success on the ground is finding the right balance.
“We can’t lean on just one person, we all have to pull our load and be a piece to the puzzle,” he said. “That’s one of our goals here in the beginning of the season, to be able to put that puzzle together.”
Helping hold that puzzle together under center is senior Brett Walker. The 6-foot, 180 pound signal caller started the first four games of the season last year, passing for 195 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for another 110 yards and a score.
Things took a turn for the worse however in Week 4 against rival Baraboo when Walker sustained a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The injury sidelined the three-sport athlete throughout the rest of the 2018-19 school year and Walker has worked diligently to get healthy.
“He’s been such a great leader throughout and he’s such a leader by example with the work ethic he’s put himself through to get ready,” Haak said. “The rest of the team sees that, they see how he’s driven to get back and get ready for everyone else. It’s taken a lot of work and he’s done a tremendous job.”
Walker returns his top weapon on the outside in senior Mason Pate (5-9, 155), who caught six passes for 97 yards last season, as well as a capable tight end in senior Matthew Miles (6-3, 190). Haak said creating a more balanced attack will be crucial for the Warriors, but it must start on the offensive line.
While the Warriors had some of their most significant losses up front, including honorable mention All-Badger North pick Clayton Kapel, they do return a pair of seasoned linemen in seniors Jonah Stout and Shane Steines.
Stout (6-0, 220) returns for his second season as starting center, while Steines (6-0, 200) got significant reps last season as well. Haak will also rely on senior Konnor Smith (6-0, 200) to create holes up front, and while the group doesn’t have the same size last year’s unit does, that doesn’t worry Haak.
The first-year coach said he wants the group “to come off the ball hard, and I believe the quickness is important up front,” as well as the group’s leadership and communication abilities.
“If you have guys that can problem solve in between plays and direct the path of where we’re going, that’s what we’re looking for,” he said. “We’re looking for that problem solving and communication, and those seniors have done a great job up there.”
Though he’s been impressed with his group’s leadership so far, the bigger concern for Haak is adding depth and looking for more consistency. Too often last season the Warriors let opportunities slip through their grasp and Haak said the team’s focus is “on the finer details, continuing to correct those and that will increase the consistency.”
“We got a lot of things in over the summer and now it’s a consistency part and we want a crispness to things too,” he added.
While finding stability is a must, one area the Warriors aren’t lacking in is assurance. Despite a winless campaign last year, the team has heart and believes it can make waves in the always difficult Badger North Conference.
“I believe they have a confidence and a belief they can too. There have been a lot of games the last few years where we’ve competed with a lot of different teams out there,” Haak said. “It’s a week-to-week basis, but just knowing our guys’ confidence level, they believe we can compete week in and week out.”
