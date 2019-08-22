The Portage football team’s defense broke more than it bent last season.
The Warriors gave up 3,765 yards of total offense and didn’t hold an opponent under 34 points all season, good for an average of 49.9 points per game.
For first-year coach Shane Haak, improving upon those numbers begins by taking one play at a time.
“You can’t focus on getting better in this quarter or that quarter, that stuff changes all the time,” he said. “In practice, we have to focus on executing each play consistently and that’s part of the process. If we can do that in practice, with the mental focus and the execution part that will lead to a game consistently.”
The Warriors have a solid ground work laid down already with a number of defensive starters back from last year’s team, led by senior Matthew Miles. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound linebacker garnered honorable mention All-Badger North Conference honors as a junior and for good reason.
Miles led the Warriors in tackles with 69, including 49 solo tackles, as well as a tackle for loss and a team-high two fumble recoveries. While Miles leads the charge, he isn’t alone in the linebacking corps with fellow returnees in seniors Konnor Smith and Colton Brandsma.
Brandsma (6-0, 175) was the Warriors third-leading tackler last season with 34 tackles, including 24 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Smith (6-0, 200) was also impressive, making 24 tackles, including 21 solo tackles.
“Matthew’s one of our big seniors over there, but we have some guys with the communication factor over there,” Haak said.
In the defensive backfield, the Warriors will lean on senior Ayden Klafke. The 5-11, 150 pound safety had an impressive 33 tackles, including 28 solo tackles, to finish fourth on the team. Alongside Klafke, the Warriors will rely on fellow seniors Ryan Schultz and Mason Pate.
Schultz (5-10, 140) notched 28 tackles, including two tackles for loss, last season while Pate (5-9, 155) chipped in 24 tackles (21 solo). Seniors Ben Jordan and Brooks Schrank could also play a key role.
Up front, the Warriors will rely on the duo of seniors Jonah Stout and Delnato Sheppard Jr. to help pierce opposing fronts. Sheppard Jr. had 17 tackles last season, including four tackles for loss, while Stout add five tackles and will be relied upon more.
Sheppard Jr. could also see time at linebacker, allowing sophomores Hayden Steinle, Tyler Christ and Jack Callen to step in up front. The Warriors’ front also gets an added boost from senior Austin Mielke.
Mielke, as well as Jordan, Schrank and senior Ira Royal, are all back out for football and have been at work in the weight room from the spring and summer.
“That’s critical when you have that,” Haak said.
With so many experienced players on the defensive side, Haak and his staff is giving the Warriors some added responsibility when it comes to making checks. Haak knows that he and the rest of the staff can’t do the work for the Warriors, and the group has “done a good job understanding that.”
“I think we give our kids a lot of flexibility to make calls and we let them play football out there,” he added. “They can think the game of football and put themselves in the right position.”
Making the correct reads will be imperative for a team that was burned far too many times a season ago. Over its nine games, the Warriors allowed 21 touchdowns of 30 or more yards. Portage also struggled keeping up with teams after falling behind early on as it was outscored 317-56 in the first half.
While Haak knows that can’t come up with the perfect way to combat the slow starts, the Warriors can work on their conditioning in order to avoid fading away too quickly.
“We try to have a fast paced tempo to our practice, and obviously we have to do conditioning at the end of practice, but really it comes from work ethic and the drive to want to be in the right condition,” Haak said. “We tell our players that conditioning is never a punishment; we’re trying to prepare them, that way we can perform well throughout the entire four quarters on a Friday night. Our kids understand that and they want to be prepared for that.”
