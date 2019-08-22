Strong starts have failed to materialize into playoff trips each of the last two seasons for Poynette.
Following a perfect 4-0 campaign in non-conference last season, the Pumas went 1-4 in Capitol North Conference play to miss the postseason for a fourth consecutive year. With an athletic, experienced senior core back, Poynette could be primed to snap that streak this season.
“It’s huge to have the guys back that we do,” Poynette coach Greg Kallungi said as he enters his fifth season in charge. “Certainly in our backfield, offensively and defensively, we return just about everybody there and it’s a lot of guys that saw significant playing time. You can’t beat that experience and having those guys back is definitely going to be huge for us.”
No need for speed
The area Poynette returns the most experience is in its offensive backfield. Leading that charge is the speedy Brayden O’Connor, as the senior earned two-way All-Capitol North second team honors last season. At 150 pounds and just 5-foot-8, O’Connor doesn’t pose a menacing figure, but his stats speak volumes.
The shifty running back was the team’s second-leading rusher last year with 603 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging a team-best 6.2 yards per carry. O’Connor also led the team in receiving with 377 yards and three scores on 19 catches, ripping off 19.8 yards per reception, while adding a kickoff return touchdown.
“There’s a lot of things offensively that we can do with him,” Kallungi said of O'Connor, who qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet in the 100-meter dash this spring. “He’s definitely a Mr. Do-It-All for us.”
Along with O’Connor, the Pumas return last year’s starting quarterback in Jackson Elsing, who was an All-Capitol North honorable mention selection last season. In his first season under center, Elsing started all nine games, passing for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions. Despite being a bit undersized at 6-foot, 150 pounds, Kallungi said Elsing is a “tough kid who can take a hit,” and has been a leader for the Pumas.
“He worked really hard in this offseason both on his strength and his speed,” Kallungi said. “I think he’s really going to benefit this year from having that year of starting experience last year.”
Adding depth in the backfield alongside O’Connor will be the duo of seniors John Bergeman and Christian Bault. Bergeman (5-10, 165) will be relied upon to open holes at fullback, but Kallungi said he “does a nice job running the ball too and he can catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Bault (5-10, 150) is another speedy weapon running and catching the ball, as well as in the kicking game after converting 21 of 25 extra points last year along with two field goals.
Along with the versatile group in the backfield, the Pumas return a pair of all-around tight ends in seniors Colby Savich and Jake Buss. Savich (6-3, 190) hauled in 13 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown last year, while Buss (6-3, 200) made seven receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.
“We can go with a two tight end formation, line both guys up and run behind either one of them as far as blocking,” Kallungi said. “Their size and strength are great too, both really good multi-sport athletes, and the mental part of the game they have down too.”
O-line in need of depth
Unlike the rest of the offense, the Pumas offensive line is more up in the air, returning just one starter from last year’s unit. The good news for Poynette is they have an experienced anchor to lean on in senior Billy DuFresne as the 6-1, 380-pound tackle earned honorable mention All-Capitol North honors last season.
DuFresne, along with part-time starter last year, senior Chad Tiffany (6-0, 273), will be leaned upon to carry this year’s group of hogs up front.
“Both of those guys have done a great job being leaders for the offensive line,” Kallungi said.
Along with DuFresne and Tiffany, the Pumas added some nice size in senior Austin Falk. After not going out last season, the 6-3, 207 pounder is back on the gridiron this year, much to the delight of Kallungi.
"He’s just a tireless worker," Kallungi said. "He’ll do anything you ask him to do and has a good frame."
Behind the threesome of DuFresne, Tiffany and Falk, the Pumas are still sorting things out. While they have some viable upperclassmen, Kallungi said the Pumas have to "work to develop some of the younger guys."
Defense dominant in back
Like its offense, Poynette’s defensive backfield is heavily experienced led by O’Connor, who had 33 tackles and three interceptions last season. Bault led the Pumas with a team-high four interceptions last season, while Noah Stark and Ahren Schoeckert add depth.
The Pumas’ linebacking corps also returns plenty of knowledge, led by Savich. The Pumas’ top returning tackler made 50 tackles last year, including 26 solo tackles, three sacks and two tackles for loss en route to garnering second team all-league honors last year.
Buss (40 tackles, four TFLs), Bergeman and Austin Gray will also see significant reps at linebacker. Up front, Poynette will also rely upon a tight core led by DuFresne and Tiffany, as well as seniors Danny Weisensel, Parker Walstad and Falk.
With so many bodies available on defense, Kallungi and his coaching staff will have a lot of functionality at their disposal. Knowing that most of the other teams in the Capitol North Conference have more depth and can run close to a true two platoon system, Kallungi said the Pumas need to take advantage when they can.
“We don’t quite have the complete luxury to do that, but we try to keep our guys that are truly never leaving the field to as few as we can in order to keep them as fresh as we can,” he said. “Being able to rotate some of those guys and getting them a breather is definitely huge.”
Kallungi is hopeful that freshness translates to a successful season. Poynette has had no trouble picking up wins in non-conference play in Kallungi’s first four seasons in charge going 13-3, including a perfect 4-0 last season.
The Pumas have struggled to translate that over into Capitol North play however as they haven’t finished better than 1-4 in each of the last four seasons. Kallungi knows that another strong start will help set the table when conference play gets underway.
“We know it’s going to be a battle every single week when we get into league play for sure,” he said. “So you want to prepare yourself to be able to step up to the challenge of those battles, but also get off on a high note and have your guys feeling good about themselves before hitting conference play.”
Those previous shortcomings provide plenty of motivation for the Pumas senior class as it searches for its first-ever trip to the playoffs.
“It’s a great group as far as leadership goes; they’re pushing themselves on the field and off the field they’re definitely driven,” Kallungi said. “It’s a pretty good group of seniors and they’re ready to get after it; they’ve been chomping at the bit to get going for sure.”
