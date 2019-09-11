All games are at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game of the week
Johnson Creek (3-0, 1-0) at Cambria-Friesland (2-0, 0-0)
Cambria-Friesland's first Trailways Small Conference game is a big one. Nobody has been able to stop Johnson Creek this season, as the Bluejays have won their three games by a combined score of 139-20. Johnson Creek is led by senior quarterback Justin Swanson, who has thrown for 350 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception this season, while also rushing for 283 yards and six scores. And if that wasn’t enough, Swanson, who plays safety on defense, also has five interceptions. Cambria-Friesland has looked impressive in rolling off two straight wins, including last week’s 53-8 thrashing of Wild Rose. The Hilltoppers have returned an interception for a touchdown in all three of their games this season. That streak continued when senior defensive back Max Raymond rattled off a 45-yard pick-six in last week's win over the Wildcats. Junior wide receiver Cade Burmania scored three touchdowns in last week’s win, and now has six touchdowns on the season.
Other area games
Pardeeville (2-1) at Belleville (2-1)
Sophomore running back Derek Lindert has emerged as Pardeeville’s biggest weapon. In last week’s win over Orfordville Parkview/Albany, Lindert ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 400 yards and eight TDs on the ground this season. Pardeeville's defense also stood out in last week’s win, forcing six turnovers, including a pair of interceptions by senior defensive back JT Fitzgibbon. The Bulldogs will be going against a Belleville defense that shut out Poynette last week while holding the Pumas to just 3.2 yards per carry. Pardeeville will need to look out for the Wildcats' passing attack, as junior quarterback JJ Wenger threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Poynette and has 542 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions on the season.
Orfordville Parkview/Albany (0-3, 0-1) vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (2-1, 0-1), at Montello
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake suffered a humbling 36-6 loss to Markesan last week, a game that saw the Phoenix lose its top two running backs and a starting receiver to injuries, while senior quarterback Buxton Toutant was also briefly knocked out of the game with an injury. MPGL finished with just 37 rushing yards in the loss to Markesan. Those rushing numbers could improve this week, as they are going against a Parkview/Albany team that is giving up 220 rushing yards per game thus far this season.
Stevens Point Pacelli (1-2) at Fall River/Rio (1-2)
It’s been feast or famine for the Fall River/Rio co-op the last two weeks. After a 56-6 victory over Independence/Gilmanton in Week 2, the Rebels were shellacked 53-6 by Oshkosh Lourdes last week. In the loss to Lourdes, Fall River/Rio was held to just 53 yards of total offense and finished with minus-11 yards on ground. The Rebels weren’t much better on defense, giving up 481 yards to the Knights, including 230 yards and five touchdowns through the air. If the Rebels want to get back on track against Pacelli, they will need to find a way to slow down sophomore running back Brycen Cashin, who has rushed for over 100 yards in all three games this season, including a 224-yard, five-touchdown effort in a Week 1 win over Owen-Withee. Cashin enters the game with 501 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.
Westfield (0-3, 0-1) at Wautoma (1-2, 1-0)
Westfield’s passing game took off in last week’s 34-26 loss to Nekoosa as junior quarterback Trevor Gray threw for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Senior running back Camden Stampfl had a monster game against the Papermakers, finishing with 187 yards of total offense (95 yards rushing, 87 receiving) and a pair of touchdowns to go along with an 85-yard kickoff return for a score late in the third quarter. Westfield will be facing a Wautoma team that has struggled on offense this season, having scored just 14 total points in three games.
Rosendale Laconia (1-2) at Poynette (2-1)
Poynette had a six-game non-conference winning streak snapped with last week’s 20-0 loss to Belleville. Senior running back Brayden O’Connor rushed for over 100 yards in each of the first two games, but was held to just 45 yards against the Wildcats. Senior defensive end Austin Falk recorded a pair of sacks in the loss to Belleville. Laconia is coming off a 35-7 loss to Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran that saw the Spartans rush for 90 yards on 32 carries for a paltry 2.8 yards per carry average. Poynette will need to watch Laconia senior running back Jake Davies, who rushed for 117 yards on just nine carries back in Week 1 against Wautoma.
Lodi (3-0) vs. New Glarus/Monticello (1-2), at New Glarus
Lodi’s defense has been stellar all season, as it's giving up just 84.7 yards per game. The only points scored against the Blue Devils came on a fourth-quarter touchdown by Wisconsin Dells in Week 2. Lodi's defensive unit that has been led by senior defensive end Mason Ripp and junior linebacker Garrett Edge, who have combined for 11 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior defensive back Luke Beckwith has a team-high two interceptions. New Glarus/Monticello will be attacking Lodi’s stingy defense with junior quarterback Darris Schuett, who has thrown seven TD passes on the season, and is averaging 220 passing yards per game while also rushing for just over 50 yards per contest.
