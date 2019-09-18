All games are at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game of the week
Randolph (4-0, 1-0) at Fall River/Rio (2-2, 0-1)
Fall River/Rio senior RB Teagan Prochnow cleared 100 yards rushing for the second time this season when he ran for 133 yards in last week’s 14-8 victory over Stevens Point Pacelli. Prochnow has been key to his team’s success, as he has is averaging 140.5 yards per game in the Rebels’ two victories, but in Fall River/Rio’s two losses, Prochnow ran for just 7 yards on 11 carries. This game will likely be an important one for the Rebels. Lose to Randolph, and Fall River/Rio would need to win its final three conference games to become playoff eligible. After scoring just 10 points against Pardeeville in Week 2, Randolph scored 42 and 61 points in victories over Kenosha Christian Life and Deerfield. In last week’s win over Deerfield, Randolph junior QB Brayden Haffele rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another. The Rockets also got a 75-yard kick return for a score from junior FB Jax Rataczak and a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior DB Matt Dykstra in the win over Deerfield.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (3-1, 1-1) at Horicon/Hustisford (3-1, 1-0)
Senior RB Abe Postler returned to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake’s lineup last week and rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries to lead the Phoenix to a 22-6 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany. On the season, Postler has 270 yards and five touchdowns. The Phoenix have three running backs that all have over 200 yards rushing on the season. Senior BJ Konkel has 206 yards on 47 carries while junior Nate Postler has 233 yards on 28 carries. Defending Trailways Large Conference champion Horicon/Hustisford comes in riding a three-game winning streak and is led by senior QB Dylan Schmitt, who is not only his team’s leading passer, but is also the leading rusher. Schmitt has completed 43 of 69 passes this season for 733 yards and six touchdowns. On the ground, Schmitt has 493 yards and five touchdowns.
Westfield (0-4, 0-2) at Wisconsin Dells (1-3, 0-2)
Westfield’s passing game did produce an early touchdown in last week’s 21-8 loss to Wautoma, but the Pioneers were also picked off four times. Senior RB Camden Stampfl was the one who threw Westfield’s touchdown pass last week. He was also his team’s leading rusher in the game, finishing with 69 yards on seven carries. Wisconsin Dells gave up 542 rushing yards in a 68-13 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau last week. Westfield will have to keep an eye on senior WR Brett Hirst, who returned his second kickoff for a touchdown last week. In 13 kick returns, Hirst is averaging 26.3 yards per return. Junior RB Jacob Hunkins is the top rushing threat for the Chiefs. He has 204 yard on 32 carries this season.
Lake Mills (3-1, 0-0) at Poynette (2-2, 0-0)
Poynette gave up 30 points in the second quarter in last week’s 43-14 loss to Laconia. The Pumas lost senior starting QB Jackson Elsing to a leg injury in the loss. Before leaving, Elsing completed all three of his pass attempts, including a 62-yard touchdown pass to Christian Bault that gave the Pumas an early lead. Lake Mills features a high-flying offense that is led by junior QB Adam Moen, who has thrown for 946 yards and 11 touchdown with just four interceptions on the season. Moen is also the leading rusher for Lake Mills with 278 yards and five touchdowns. Poynette will need to keep an eye on senior WR Hunter Buechel, who has caught at least seven passes in each game this season, and has 32 catches for 425 yards and four touchdowns on the year.
Lodi (4-0, 0-0) at Watertown Luther Prep (2-2, 0-0)
Lodi’s defense continues to dominate, as the Blue Devils have given up just 13 points all season. Senior RB Colton Nicolay is having a big season on the ground for the Blue Devils. His 192 rushing yards in last week’s 44-7 win over New Glarus/Monticello gave him 509 rushing yards on the season. After opening the season with two straight wins, Watertown Luther Prep lost its next two games, including a 20-10 loss to Cambridge last week. Luther Prep is led by junior RB Jon Holtz, who rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-26 win over Ripon in Week 1.
Palmyra-Eagle (3-1, 1-1) at Pardeeville (2-2, 1-0)
Pardeeville is coming off an 11-6 heartbreaking defeat that saw Belleville score the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds. Pardeeville’s passing game failed to take flight in last week’s loss, as the Bulldogs completed just three passes 11 yards. Sophomore RB Derek Lindert does have 482 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground for Pardeeville. Lindert also has three interceptions on defense. Palmyra-Eagle senior QB Brandon Wilde has thrown for over 250 yards in three of his four games this season. For the season, Wilde has completed 90 of 153 passes for 953 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also thrown eight interceptions, including four picks in last week’s 27-13 loss to Horicon/Hustisford. Palmyra-Eagle’s top target in the passing game is senior WR Danny Hammond, who has 34 catches on the season. Hammond caught a remarkable 17 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Marshall.
Cambria-Friesland (2-2, 0-1) at Deerfield (0-4, 0-2)
Cambria-Friesland senior QB Joesph Pulver threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to junior TE Griffin Hart in the first half of last week’s game against Johnson Creek, but missed most of the second half due to injury. The Toppers are led by senior RB Max Raymond, who has 423 rushing yards on 66 carries this season. Junior WR Cade Burmania is Cambria-Friesland’s leading pass catcher with nine receptions for 195 yards, but was kept out of the end zone for the first time this season in last week’s loss to Johnson Creek. Deerfield’s top offensive weapon is senior QB Tyler Haak, who has rushed for a team-high 301 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for 313 yards and four scores. In last week’s loss to Randolph, the Deerfield defense gave up 373 yards on the ground.
