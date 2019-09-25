All games are at 7 p.m. Friday.
Game of the week
Pardeeville (2-3, 1-1) vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (3-2, 1-2), at Montello
This game has huge playoff implications for both teams. Pardeeville needs to win two of its final four games if it wants to become playoff-eligible. With conference-leading Horicon/Hustisford and Markesan on the schedule the final two weeks of the season, Friday’s game in Montello might be a must-win for the Bulldogs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake also needs two more conference wins to become playoff-eligible. After Friday’s game with Pardeeville, the Phoenix have Trailways Large Conference games at Dodgeland and at Palmyra-Eagle remaining on its schedule. Pardeeville’s offense continues to struggle, as it was held to just one touchdown in a 13-8 loss to Palmyra-Eagle last week. It was the third time this season Pardeeville has scored just one touchdown in a game. Sophomore running back Derek Lindert did run for more than 100 yards for the third time this season when he finished with 132 yards on 21 carries last week. He now has 615 yards and 10 TDs on the ground. Pardeeville has played both of its junior quarterbacks this season. Peter Freye has completed 19 of 37 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Nicholas Burns has completed 12 of 24 passes for 149 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake finished with just 107 total yards of offense in last week’s 44-6 loss to Horicon/Hustisford. Just 34 of those yards were on the ground, as the Phoenix averaged just 1.6 yards on 21 carries. Senior running back Abe Postler leads the MPGL rushing attack with 276 yards on 34 carries. Senior quarterback Buxton Toutant threw for 73 yards in last week’s loss, but also threw his seventh interception of the season.
Other area games
Poynette (2-3, 0-1) at Lodi (5-0, 1-0)
You have free articles remaining.
Poynette's defensive struggles continued in last week’s 52-13 loss to Lake Mills, as the Pumas gave up 277 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, and 122 yards and another score through the air. Poynette did run for 146 yards on 33 carries in last week’s loss, but 42 of those yards came on a touchdown run by senior wide receiver Austin Gray. If Poynette wants to end its three-game losing streak, it will need to find a way to score against a Lodi defense that has been stingy all season. The Blue Devils are giving up just 3.8 points per game this season. Lodi forced four turnovers in last week’s 27-6 win over Watertown Luther Prep, including two by sophomore linebacker Lucas Heyroth, who forced and recovered a fumble and had an interception. Senior running back Colton Nicolay rushed for 175 yards in last week’s win, giving him 684 rushing yards on the season.
Johnson Creek (5-0, 2-0) vs. Fall River/Rio (2-3, 0-2) at Rio
Fall River/Rio’s playoff hopes took a big hit with last week’s 12-6 loss to Randolph. Now the Rebels need to knock off undefeated Johnson Creek on Friday, and then get wins over Deerfield and Cambria-Friesland the following two weeks to become playoff-eligible. The Rebels did rush for 228 yards as a team last week, despite finding the end zone just one time. Senior running back Teagan Prochnow rushed for more than 100 yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 128 yards on 22 carries, giving him 416 yards on the season. The Rio/Fall River defense did a good job of avoiding the big play last week until the Rockets hit them with a 55-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the winning score. Johnson Creek continued its season-long dominance last week, beating Menominee Indian 54-0. The Bluejays have outscored their opponents this season 227-27 and are led by senior quarterback Justin Swanson, who has thrown for 604 yards and nine touchdowns. Swanson has added 496 and seven touchdowns on the ground, and also has a team-high five interceptions while playing defense.
Cambria-Friesland (3-2) at Almond-Bancroft (5-0)
Cambria-Friesland used a 30-point second quarter to blow out Deerfield 44-6 last week. Senior running back Max Raymond led the charge, running for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, giving him 558 yards and five touchdowns on the ground this season. Junior quarterback Kobe Smit did a nice job in his first start for the injured Jonathan Pulver last week, throwing for 126 yards and a touchdown in the win. Junior defensive back Cade Burmania’s 47-yard interception return for a touchdown was the fourth interception return for a score this season by the Hilltoppers. Almond-Bancroft improved to 5-0 on the season with a 28-6 win over Rosholt last week. The Eagles are led by senior running back Jackson Beggs, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in all five games this season. His 144 yards and two touchdowns last week gave him 800 yards and nine TDs on the ground this season
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)