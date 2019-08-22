Year in school: Senior.
Positions: Tight end and linebacker.
Nickname: Flo.
Sports played: Football, wrestling and track.
Favorite school subject: Math.
Favorite teacher: Randy Ebright.
Plans for after high school: Attend college at an undetermined location.
I got my start in sports: 7th grade.
I wish I could play: Volleyball.
My most memorable sports moment: Beaver Dam interception.
My role models: Wile E. Coyote (never gives up).
Favorite opponent: Mount Horeb.
Favorite movie: "50 First Dates."
Favorite TV show: "The Office."
Favorite place to eat out: Log Cabin.
Favorite food: Mac and cheese.
Favorite superhero: The Tick.
I drive: My grandma wagon.
I wish I could meet: Matthew West.
Hobbies: Frisbee, guitar and tennis.
Most underrated teammate: Graham Langkamp.
Team goal for the season: State championship.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Ohio State.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: The hardest thing you’ll ever have to do is try when you don’t want to.
