Year in school: Senior.
Position(s): Defensive end and H-back.
Nickname: Gageboss.
Sports played: Football and basketball.
Favorite school subject: History.
Favorite teacher: Mr.Lehman.
Plans for after high school: Those plans are still being determined at the time being.
I got my start in sports: From just wanting to be like all my friends and play sports.
I wish I could play: The guitar.
My most memorable sports moment: Winning the conference championship last season.
My role models: Muhammad Ali and Ronald Reagan.
Favorite athlete: Brett Favre.
Favorite opponent: Wisconsin Dells.
Favorite movie: "Blazing Saddles."
Favorite TV show: "That 70’s show"
Most played song on my iPod: Used to You" by Luke Combs.
Favorite place to eat out: Culver's for sure.
Favorite food: Chicken tenders from Culver's.
Favorite superhero: Captain America.
I drive: A Chevy 1500 regular cab.
My dream car: 69 Charger
I wish I could meet: Donald Trump.
Hobbies: Fishing and hunting.
Gameday superstitions: I’m not sure I really have one.
Most underrated teammate: Hayden Goodman.
Team goal for the season: Conference title.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: I don’t think I can compare myself to some one of that caliber.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Wisconsin Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: When things start going south, be the one your teammates can look to for support and guidance.
