Year in school: Senior.
Positions: Linebacker and running back.
Nickname: Crazy 8’s, Brands, Colt, C8.
Sports played: Football, basketball, baseball and track.
Favorite school subject: Physics.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Shaben.
Plans for after high school: Go to school for engineering.
I got my start in sports: Playing t-Ball when I was 4 years old.
I wish I could play: College baseball.
My most memorable sports moment: When I hit my first home run in Adams-Friendship.
My role models: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bob Ross.
Favorite athlete: Davante Adams.
Favorite opponent: Baraboo.
Favorite movie: "Benchwarmers."
Favorite TV show: "Friends."
Favorite place to eat out: Cimaroli's.
Favorite food: Any soup my mom makes.
Favorite superhero: Captain America.
I drive: 2006 Chevy Impala.
My dream car: 2006 Chevy Impala.
I wish I could meet: My great-great-great-great-great-grandpa.
Hobbies: Fortnite mobile and Clash of Clans.
Gameday superstitions: I pray.
Team goal for the season: To have a winning record.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Chad Ochocinco.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Wisconsin Badgers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: In life, and in sports, you will always get knocked down. Your will to get back up is what defines you, so get up and keep grinding.
