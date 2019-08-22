Year in school: Senior.
Positions: Running back and linebacker.
Nickname: Hertzy.
Sports played: Football, basketball, baseball, golf and track.
Favorite school subject: Math.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Ballweg.
Plans for after high school: Attend (college at) either Mankato or Dubuque to get my aviation degree and play football.
I got my start in sports: Because I enjoyed being active and competitive.
I wish I could play: Wrestling and lacrosse.
My most memorable sports moment: Scoring six touchdowns in a single game last year.
My role models: My parents and grandparents.
Favorite athlete: Brooks Leister.
Favorite opponent: Baraboo.
Favorite movie: "Top Gun."
Favorite TV show: "The Office."
Most played song on my iPod: “Medicate” by Theory of a Deadman.
Favorite place to eat out: Chick-fil-A.
Favorite food: S’mores Pop-Tarts fresh out of the package.
Favorite superhero: Iron Man.
I drive: 2007 Ford Expedition.
My dream car: Ford VelociRaptor 6x6.
I wish I could meet: Neil Armstrong.
Hobbies: Hanging with friends and going to the lake.
Gameday superstitions: Eat a Pop-Tart before the game.
Most underrated teammate: Colton Oas.
Team goal for the season: Be the best we can be 100% of the time.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Brett Favre.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Packers.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Wisconsin.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Hard work pays off and enjoy every moment. It goes by a lot quicker than you think.
