Year in school: Senior.
Position(s): Wide Receiver and linebacker.
Sports played: Wrestling, football and baseball.
Favorite school subject: Math.
Favorite teacher: Mr. Braun.
Plans for after high school: Attend a 4-year college.
I got my start in sports: When I was old enough to walk.
My most memorable sports moment: Watching my brother wrestle at the state tournament.
My role models: Coach Mack, Travis Hudack and Gabe Kingsley.
Favorite athlete: Donald Driver.
Favorite opponent: Mauston.
Favorite movie: "Davy Crockett." I used to watch it every day as a kid.
Favorite TV show: "Game of Thrones."
Most played song on my iPod: "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes.
Favorite place to eat out: Taco Bell.
Favorite food: Biscuits and Gravy.
Favorite superhero: Iron Man.
I drive: Ford Explorer.
My dream car: Ford F-250.
I wish I could meet: Donald Driver.
Hobby: Fishing.
Gameday superstitions: Folding the top of my socks down.
Most underrated teammate: Patrick Hoving.
Team goal for the season: Positive winning record.
NFL or college player that is most similar to me: Randall Cobb.
Who will win the next Super Bowl: Green Bay Packers.
Who will win the next College Football Playoff: Georgia Bulldogs.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Whatever amount of work you put in, is what you will get out. Don’t expect to be handed anything.
